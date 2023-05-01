Two neighbors were arrested after allegedly firing “warning shots” at each other.
Willie Ruth Phillips, 50, and Whitney Ann Ragland, 31, are both charged with reckless conduct after their arrests last Friday morning.
Police responded to the area of Wilcoxon Street at 1 a.m. after receiving a call about unknown trouble. Phillips told police she got into an argument with her neighbor, identified as Ragland, which lasted one hour before Ragland returned to her home across the street, according to the report.
Phillips stated that Ragland fired her gun at Phillips from her porch and that Phillips then fired a "warning shot" into the air. Ragland reportedly denied firing the weapon. A witness reported hearing one shot fired from both houses.
Police collected a handgun from each residence and security footage which showed people crossing the street between the two houses multiple times for approximately one hour before two gunshots were heard, the report stated.
Both Phillips and Ragland were taken into custody and transported to the Coweta County Jail. While she was being booked, deputies reportedly found marijuana on Ragland, which resulted in additional charges of marijuana possession and going inside the guard line with drugs.
Clay Neely is co-publisher and managing editor of The Newnan Times-Herald. He can be reached at clay@newnan.com
