The Newnan Times-Herald brought home 17 Better Newspaper Contest awards in the 2023 Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, including two first place awards in breaking news and sports coverage.
The awards were announced June 9 at the Jekyll Island Club and Hotel during the GPA’s 136th annual convention.
A total of 49 newspapers entered the contest. Competitors were divided by size into seven divisions so they would be judged against similarly sized publications.
The Newnan Times-Herald competed in the division C for the largest weekly newspapers, with circulation of 3,800-15,000.
Co-publisher Clay Neely took first place for Breaking News Writing for coverage, which included the tragic murders of the Hawk family at their gun range in Grantville.
“It doesn’t get much more breaking news than the slayings of the county coroner’s family, a massive fire and a $2.57 billion investment,” judges wrote. "Well-written, detailed stories."
Sports Editor Rob Grubbs took first place for sports coverage, and second place for sports feature story.
“The versatility in the coverage is what makes this entry stand out,” judges wrote. “The sports pages popped out at you, and it was two compelling basketball stories, not to mention insight into a key contributor. Well done!”
Rebecca Leftwich took home second place for feature writing, including stories featuring Reagan McKenzie's struggle of childhood dementia, World War II veteran Willie Gunn and Steve Quesinberry’s “Better Men” book, which chronicles the lives of 23 local men killed in action during the Vietnam War.
Kandice Bell also won second place for Enterprise Story for a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations.
Laura Camper took home third place in the Enterprise Story category for her features including a profile on local former Olympian Mattiline Render whose home had been the subject of code enforcement citations since 2018.
Photographers Michael Clifton and Chris Martin took home awards for their sports pictures.
Clifton was awarded second place for feature photography. Judges said Clifton’s photo captured the “peak moment of a boy tackling a foam ring during a football camp.”
Martin won third place for best sports photograph from a Heritage basketball game. “The intensity of the game is felt in this unique photo that captures the emotions of both opponents,” judges wrote.
The Newnan Times-Herald also took third place in the Editorial Writing category and third place in headline writing.
Another six awards were given for graphics and advertising design, with two first place and four second place wins among NTH graphic designers Sandy Hiser, Erin Scott and Sonya Studt.
Neely said the awards are a great way to recognize those who consistently work to provide their community with a newspaper they can be proud of.
"We're grateful for the recognition, and will strive to do even better next year,” Neely said.