20230614 GPA

Photographer Michael Clifton took home second place for his photo of a boy tackling a foam ring during a youth football camp at Northgate High School.

Chris Martin won third place for best sports photograph featuring Heritage’s Malachi Townsend taking one to the hoop against a Creekside Christian defender.

The Newnan Times-Herald brought home 17 Better Newspaper Contest awards in the 2023 Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, including two first place awards in breaking news and sports coverage.

The awards were announced June 9 at the Jekyll Island Club and Hotel during the GPA’s 136th annual convention.