Canadian-based coffee and sandwich chain Tim Hortons will soon open a location in Newnan.
The restaurant will be located at the intersection of Highway 34 and Posey Road, and groundbreaking is expected to occur in September, according to restaurant operator Abid Khutliwala, who is leading the expansion into Georgia.
Khutliwala said he’s hopeful a second Tim Hortons location in Coweta could open at Poplar Road, but plans have not been confirmed yet.
Khutliwala immigrated to Georgia in 2000 and owns franchises in multiple brands, including Popeyes, which is under the same parent company as Tim Hortons. He’s also the owner of Marketplace Beverage, one of a handful of liquor stores set to open in Coweta this year.
The liquor store will be located on Marketplace Way near the intersection with Posey Road, behind Bojangles and Mavis Tire.
Tim Hortons plans to open at least 30 Georgia locations over the next five years, including more in Atlanta and metro-area cities by the end of 2023.
The first Tim Hortons in Georgia is reportedly opening in Columbus this weekend.