​​Canadian-based coffee and sandwich chain Tim Hortons will soon break ground on its Newnan franchise.

 Photo courtesy Tim Hortons

The restaurant will be located at the intersection of Highway 34 and Posey Road, and groundbreaking is expected to occur in September, according to restaurant operator Abid Khutliwala, who is leading the expansion into Georgia.