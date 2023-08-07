A Coweta man charged with numerous felonies after his fiancé’s disappearance and subsequent death made his first appearance in court Wednesday.
Reginald Roderick Robertson, Tiffany Foster’s fiancé, is charged with felony murder, malice murder, concealing the death of another, rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery, financial card theft and financial card fraud.
Robertson, 44, appeared in court Monday morning without legal representation Judge Robert Stokely presented Robertson’s charges to the court.
Without a lawyer present, Stokely repeated Miranda Rights to Robertson, including instructions on obtaining legal representation.
When asked if he understood his rights, Robertson responded he did not.
“I’m sorry, I don't know how to explain them any better,” Stokely said. “So what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna give you a copy of the rights right here. And you can go back and read them and then as soon as you hire an attorney or apply for a public defender … maybe they could do a better job explaining that than I'm capable of doing.”
Stokely then read aloud the nine charges brought against Robertson and asked if he understood those.
“No sir, I do not understand these charges, or rights, or any of the meaning about these charges,” Robertson said.
“Well, I’m sorry. I've told you all I know and am capable of telling you, so I would suggest you get an attorney,” Stokely repeated. “Whether you do, that is up to you and only you.”
Because of the charges, Magistrate Court cannot set a bond for Robertson. Any motion for bond would need to be done through Superior Court.
Foster, also known as Tiffany Starks, has been missing since March 1, 2021.
Last Friday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office formally announced the charges brought against Robertson in Foster’s case.
“While the body of Tiffany Foster has not been officially recovered, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office is certain that all the evidence collected in this case confirms that she is in fact deceased, and we are confident in all charges taken,” said Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the CCSO. “There are other avenues and leads still in progress that may also be released at a later date.”
Robertson was arrested in March 2021 after investigators reportedly learned he moved Foster’s car after she was reported missing. The car contained personal belongings, including her purse and a credit card, and was found in College Park.
Robertson has remained in jail since the March arrest, where he was charged with kidnapping Foster in November 2020.
On March 1, 2021, Foster left her apartment at Creekside at White Oak off Lakeside Way in Newnan to go shopping. She sent a text message to her mother, which was the last text message sent from her phone.
On March 2, Foster was absent from her college class. Later that evening, she was reported missing to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. On March 5, Foster missed her scheduled shift at work.
On March 8, Foster’s vehicle, a 2020 gray Nissan Altima, was located in College Park. On March 11, Foster missed a flight to Texas that she had prepaid plane tickets for.
Family reacts
Foster’s sister, Kimberly Bryan, said hearing the news of Robertson’s charges was “bittersweet” for the family who has waited two years for a killer to be named.
“It’s not the end for us, but just the beginning of having to mentally and physically prepare for what lies ahead,” she said. “At trial, we’ll have to hear the events over and over. While we’re glad we have some answers, it’s not a complete picture.”
Locating Foster’s body is a high priority for family members, Bryan said.
“We’re in a weird space right now,” she said. “But we’re trusting the authorities know what they’re doing and will handle things to bring justice for my sister. It’s in God’s hands.”
Bryan said Robertson’s actions have deeply impacted her family. During a press conference, she stood next to him as he vowed to find his missing fiancé.
“Watching that press conference, even then, you knew it was him,” she said. “It’s surreal to think you could stand that close to someone who could be so malicious. This man had been around my family, inside our homes and living in such close proximity to us. It’s like when someone steals from you and then offers to help you find it.”
As Foster’s oldest child prepares for her senior year of high school, Bryan said Robertson will never fully understand the long-term effect of his actions on their family.
“She was the mother of three beautiful children, but people like him don’t think about the cost it has on others,” she said. “We’re doing the best we can to have a life and pick up the pieces of this tragedy. His inability to control his emotions took her away from us.”