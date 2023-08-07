20230809 First Appearance Robertson.jpg

Reginald Roderick Robertson arrives in court Monday morning. Robertson did not appear with any legal representation and told Judge Robert Stokely he didn’t understand what was going on. “I would suggest you get an attorney,” Stokely responded.

 Clay Neely

A Coweta man charged with numerous felonies after his fiancé’s disappearance and subsequent death made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Reginald Roderick Robertson, Tiffany Foster’s fiancé, is charged with felony murder, malice murder, concealing the death of another, rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery, financial card theft and financial card fraud.