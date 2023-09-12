A childhood cancer diagnosis can be surprising and devastating, according to the families that have lived through it.
September is recognized by childhood cancer organizations around the world as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, the goal of these organizations is to increase awareness and raise funds for those affected by childhood cancer.
In 1997, a group of parents with children impacted by cancer chose gold to represent childhood cancer awareness. Ever since, supporters around the world “Go Gold” to represent childhood cancer warriors and heroes.
One such warrior is 6-year-old Kenni Xydias, whose battle cry is, “This unicorn beat cancer!”
Kenni was diagnosed with Stage III Germ Cell Ovarian Cancer shortly after her second birthday. For several months, she had suffered random fevers and persistent pain while her belly grew disproportionately.
“She was always small for her age, and her weight changed a good bit in a single month between appointments, which was very uncommon as she ranged from 20 to 24 pounds,” said her father, Michael Xydias.
In February of 2019, the pain became unbearable and Xydias was taken to the emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Doctors discovered that she had a growth of tumor cells on her ovary that was significant enough in size that it had spread throughout her abdomen.
It is very rare for a 2-year-old to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Typically, it is not diagnosed at such a young age, so there is no screening process for it. In fact, health experts say the symptoms – bloating, fatigue, lack of appetite – are generic and can be overlooked by women of all ages.
“Our lives changed forever, and we became members of a club that no parent ever wants to join,” Michael Xydias said. “Our child had cancer, and we didn’t know what to do next.”
Xydias was admitted that day, and doctors began discussing treatment options.
The plan was to have a “debunking” surgery to remove as many of the tumor cells as possible, and also to remove her right ovary.
After healing in the ICU for a few days, Kenni began her first round of chemotherapy treatment.
There are only a handful of chemotherapy drugs that are approved for children. Most are the same that have been used for decades and have high occurrences of long-term side effects.
“Many different kinds of healthy, normal cells are dividing faster than they would be in an adult,” said the American Cancer Society. “Some types of chemo drugs can damage these cells and keep them from growing and developing the way they should.”
The family opted to follow a protocol that allowed Kenni to receive three chemotherapy drugs across a five-day span. On day one, she would receive all three of the drugs, while on days two through five she would only receive one each day.
The family and their close friends began posting on their Facebook pages asking for prayers and support. A Facebook page was started as a way to give updates on Kenni’s progress throughout her treatment.
“A friend of mine from high school saw some of my posts and reached out to see if she could share Kenni’s story in a larger capacity, as she worked for ‘Good Morning America,’” Michael Xydias said. “We shared our story with her, and were approached by several other news media outlets that wanted to share her story.”
The story gained national and worldwide attention, and Kenni’s Facebook page and story spread. To this day, her page still has more than 11,000 followers.
Madras Middle School and its PTSO held special fundraising events for the Xydias family, including Krispy Kreme Donut sales and Spirit Nights at Chick-fil-A and Shane's Rib Shack.
Those close to the family also put together fundraisers at Partners Pizza in Peachtree City, setting out donation jars with a picture and summary of Kenni’s story.
“I flew up to New York twice because some family members put together a fundraiser at a comedy club on Long Island,” Michael Xydias said. “The outpouring of support was completely overwhelming.”
Kenni completed her first round of chemotherapy and was discharged from the hospital in March of 2019.
She underwent a total of four rounds of chemotherapy between February and May before officially being declared “NED” – no evidence of disease – on her scans or in her blood in June of 2019.
Kenni has been cancer free for more than four years.
“She is a happy and healthy 6-year-old,” Michael Xydias said. “She plays roller hockey with her older brothers and doesn’t let anything stop her from living her life.”
For more information on Childhood Cancer Awareness visit https://www.acco.org.