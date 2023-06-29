20230701 DUNN_ANTHONY_LORENZO

Anthony Lorenzo Dunn, 17, was one of four teenagers captured after a high-speed police chase.

 Photo courtesy Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

Four teenagers – three of them juveniles – are facing felony charges after reportedly breaking into cars and then fleeing from police in a high-speed interstate pursuit.

The incident occurred Wednesday at 4 a.m., when Coweta County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were investigating multiple entering auto reports at a business on Dart Road A deputy on Amlajack Boulevard spotted a vehicle matching the descriptions given by victims and initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle reportedly took off at a high rate of speed.