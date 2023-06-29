Four teenagers – three of them juveniles – are facing felony charges after reportedly breaking into cars and then fleeing from police in a high-speed interstate pursuit.
The incident occurred Wednesday at 4 a.m., when Coweta County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were investigating multiple entering auto reports at a business on Dart Road A deputy on Amlajack Boulevard spotted a vehicle matching the descriptions given by victims and initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle reportedly took off at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle pursuit proceeded to the interstate, where the fleeing vehicle reached speeds of more than 130 mph. During the chase, the fleeing vehicle turned off its headlights while passing other vehicles and weaving from lane to lane, according to Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the CCSO.
Multiple PIT maneuvers were unsuccessful due to the fleeing vehicle swerving erratically at high speeds, Nix said. The vehicle then took Exit 35 and attempted to turn around to get back on the interstate, at which point deputies were able to terminate the pursuit.
Three males were taken into custody at the scene. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was taken into custody shortly after. All suspects have been apprehended, Nix said.
Anthony Lorenzo Dunn, 17, was taken to the Coweta County Jail and charged with multiple counts of entering auto with additional charges possible.
Of the other three offenders – all 16 years old – two were transported to a youth detention center, where they await Juvenile Court proceedings. The third juvenile was transported to an Atlanta hospital with a broken leg.
From June 26-29, more than 50 vehicles have reportedly been broken into in Coweta County using the same method of entry Nix said. Multiple firearms have been reported stolen, as well as cash and other miscellaneous items.
“The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating this case, as well as working with nearby jurisdictions who have had recent similar incidents of entering autos,” Nix said.