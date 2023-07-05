A Coweta man wanted for several active warrants was captured after a standoff with police.
Nigel Chandler is wanted for terroristic threats, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and three counts of theft by taking, according to jail staff.
In June 2023, the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Atlanta to help locate and apprehend Chandler.
On July 5, Chandler was located at a residence on Candler Drive in Marietta, Georgia. After speaking with several occupants of the house, officers determined Chandler was hiding in the attic of the home, where he remained barricaded for several hours.
Authorities deployed tear gas, at which point Chandler exited the attic and was placed under arrest. Chandler was transported to the Coweta County Jail, where he currently remains.