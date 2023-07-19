Suspected thieves caught after high-speed chase

Two suspects wanted for outstanding warrants were caught after a high-speed police chase that ended in College Park.
On July 16, police issued a lookout for a black Chevrolet Camaro suspected of being involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a Lowe’s truck in Newnan.
A deputy patrolling I-85 northbound spotted the vehicle described in the lookout and attempted a traffic stop.
Instead of pulling over, the driver of the Camaro engaged the deputy in a high-speed chase up the interstate, reaching speeds over 150 mph, weaving in and out of traffic and traveling in the emergency lane, according to the incident report.
The chase continued on I-285 until the car exited on Riverdale Road and stopped on Phoenix Boulevard, where two people – identified as Eddie Lee Mosley and Ashley Michelle Day – jumped out and ran. The pair was captured by deputies after a short foot pursuit.
Deputies learned Mosley had warrants out of Colorado for a parole violation, failure to appear and driving on a suspended license. Day also showed two failure-to-appear warrants out of Fulton County and Pasco County, Florida.
Day, 32, was charged with theft by taking, narcotics possession and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Mosley, 37, was charged with fleeing from police, reckless driving, suspended license, failure to maintain lane, driving in the emergency lane, improper turn, theft by taking, narcotics possession and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.