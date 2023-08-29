Three suspected gang members are facing numerous charges after an alleged assault at a house party.
Marcus Deion Bolton, 44, Antonius Terrion Gray, 27, and Gerardo Orlando Ybarra Jr., 42, are charged with aggravated battery and multiple violations of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act.
The incident occurred during a party at an alleged liquor house in the Westgate neighborhood on July 22, 2023.
The three men reportedly assaulted a partygoer, who sustained serious injuries including a broken nose, the loss of a front tooth, and contusions to the face, according to Sgt. Vic McPhie with the Newnan Police Department.
After interviewing several witnesses, authorities determined Bolton, Gray, and Ybarra conducted the assault and were associated with the Eight Tray Gangster Crips criminal street gang.
On Aug. 1, investigators located Ybarra inside a residence on Cedar Hurst Trail in College Park. Bolton was located July 28 during a traffic stop in Newnan on Augusta Drive, and Gray was arrested last Thursday in Carrollton.
The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into local gang activity, McPhie said.
“Our community is not going to condone the ongoing gang activity that results in violence,” he said.