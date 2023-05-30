Damaques Breshaw Day

 Photo courtesy Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

An adult and two juveniles remain hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash over the weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday night when the driver of a Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound on Corinth Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle as it approached the curve before intersecting Greenville Street, according to Lt. Lane Yearta of the Newnan Police Department.