An adult and two juveniles remain hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash over the weekend.
The incident occurred Saturday night when the driver of a Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound on Corinth Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle as it approached the curve before intersecting Greenville Street, according to Lt. Lane Yearta of the Newnan Police Department.
The car left the roadway, struck a utility pole and continued traveling through the woods, knocking over three additional pine trees before coming to rest on the driver’s side of the car, Yearta said.
Two passengers, identified as a 34-year-old female and a 14-year-old male, were reportedly ejected from the car.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they attempted to render aid to a 7-year-old passenger in the back seat but were initially obstructed by the driver, identified as Damaques Breshaw Day.
Both juvenile patients were transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where they remain in stable condition. The female passenger was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Authorities believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.
Day, 34, was charged with two counts of DUI endangering a child, one count of DUI, serious injury by vehicle, too fast for conditions, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
Police transported Day to the Coweta County Jail where he remains behind bars on a $10,850 bond.