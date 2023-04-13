20230415 Fluker

Vandale Emon Fluker

 Photo courtesy Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

A man who led Atlanta police on a high-speed chase in a stolen HERO Unit in 2020 is back in Coweta County facing unrelated charges.

Vandale Emon Fluker, 22, is charged with numerous counts of entering auto, two counts of theft by taking, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.