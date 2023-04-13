A man who led Atlanta police on a high-speed chase in a stolen HERO Unit in 2020 is back in Coweta County facing unrelated charges.
Vandale Emon Fluker, 22, is charged with numerous counts of entering auto, two counts of theft by taking, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Fluker was arrested in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, 2022, when he was captured by Fairburn Police.
Hours before, Fluker and two other individuals were in the area of Corinth Road when they stole a truck and a firearm inside the truck. The truck was later recovered in DeKalb County.
The men then made their way into the city limits where they entered nearly a dozen cars in the area of Lakeshore Drive. Police responded to the area when a homeowner went out to start his car at 2:50 a.m., then returned to find it gone.
A BOLO for the stolen car was placed and authorities with the Fairburn Police Department found the car at a gas station on Senoia Road. Police attempted to block the car in, but Fluker reportedly rammed a patrol car and escaped the parking lot in the stolen car.
The car chase ended and a foot pursuit began before authorities took Fluker into custody. A firearm was recovered from the car and one was found during the foot pursuit.
Fluker had remained in custody since his capture in 2022 until he was transferred to the Coweta County Jail on Tuesday to face local charges.
Fluker made headlines in May 2020 when he was arrested after stealing a HERO vehicle.
Police responded to a crash on a ramp leading to the Downtown Connector when they learned that Fluker, an occupant in the vehicle, had a warrant for his arrest.
Before they could arrest him, Fluker reportedly jumped out of the car, ran across the interstate and got into the unoccupied emergency response unit.
The operator of the truck tried to stop the man but ended up being dragged by his own vehicle, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
After commandeering the HERO unit, Fluker got onto Interstate 20 East, weaving in and out of traffic as several state troopers joined in the chase, police said. During the pursuit, police said Fluker used the emergency vehicle to crash into seven patrol cars.
The chase came to an end when he exited the interstate at Columbia Drive in DeKalb County and was pinned in by police.
Fluker was charged with obstruction, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, aggravated assault, pedestrian on closed access highway, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and theft by taking, according to police.