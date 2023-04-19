A Newnan man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly posting nude pictures of a minor online.
Jorge Duran Colindres, 36, is charged with child sexual exploitation, child pornography, use of a communication facility in committing a felony and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
The investigation began earlier this month when the CCSO Crime Suppression Unit received an Internet Crimes Against Children tip from an out-of-state investigator.
Investigators claim Colindres chatted with a 14-year-old girl online and asked her to send nude pictures of herself on multiple instances. The images were then reportedly published online.
Family members of the victim were notified of the images and notified authorities in their jurisdiction.
CSU Investigators tracked down Colindres and took him into custody on April 18. Multiple electronic devices were taken into evidence during a search of Colindres’ residence.
Investigators said there is evidence to suggest there may be other victims, and additional charges are possible.