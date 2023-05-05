Howard Glenn Dennis

Howard Glenn Dennis, 58, has been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony murder in connection to the deaths of Kip Harris, 54, and Marvin Bridges, 55.

 CCSO

An arrest has been made in the January fatal double shooting in Blackjack.

