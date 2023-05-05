An arrest has been made in the January fatal double shooting in Blackjack.
Howard Glenn Dennis, 58, has been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony murder in connection to the deaths of Kip Harris, 54, and Marvin Bridges, 55.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.
For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.
Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.
We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.
There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.
If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.
If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.
The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
An arrest has been made in the January fatal double shooting in Blackjack.
Howard Glenn Dennis, 58, has been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony murder in connection to the deaths of Kip Harris, 54, and Marvin Bridges, 55.
The shooting occurred on Jan. 17 in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in Senoia. Just after midnight, a woman notified police that she had discovered the bodies of two male victims lying side by side.
Both men had been shot in the head, according to a press release from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Aid was rendered to both men on the scene before Harris was transported by air to an Atlanta-area hospital. Bridges was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Harris passed away several days later after being hospitalized since the shooting.
Dennis was arrested on Jan. 17 on a violation of probation charge.
Authorities didn’t reveal a motive in the shooting and stated other suspects are still at large in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Investigator Stacy Beckom at 678-423-6699.
Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. To contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta, call 770-577-8477.
Clay Neely is co-publisher and managing editor of The Newnan Times-Herald. He can be reached at clay@newnan.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.