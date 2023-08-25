Authorities have identified the person killed by police after reportedly pointing a handgun at deputies after the conclusion of a high-speed pursuit.
Anthony Richard Fields II, age 27, was shot, and killed, and one deputy and one K-9 were injured.
The incident occurred Friday, August 25, at approximately 2:20 p.m., when the members of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Fields for speeding, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Fields did not stop, at which time deputies initiated a pursuit. Officers with the Newnan Police Department joined in to assist the deputies. During the pursuit, Fields wrecked his vehicle into a Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle.
Fields got out of the vehicle, and the K-9 was released to apprehend him. Fields reportedly pointed a handgun at deputies, at which time deputies fired their weapons and shot Fields multiple times. Deputies, officers, and EMS rendered first aid. Fields died at the scene.
The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Fields.
One Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was injured in the wreck and was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injury. K-9 officer Kilo was shot during the incident and was taken to SweetWater Veterinary Hospital where he was treated for the injury.
K-9 officer Kilo sustained several bullet holes in his front right leg, and was given an IV to give him pain control and fluids, according to Sara Powell with SweetWater Veterinary Hospital.
“His temperature was also 104.0*F due to stress in the heat so we were trying to cool him down,” she said. “Once more stable, x-rays were taken and showed small mineral shards in the muscle around the right forelimb but no bullet was seen. It is a miracle that the bullet exited the body, there were no broken bones, and the heart/lungs were not affected.”
Veterinary staff cleaned the two bullet wounds thoroughly and then did surgery to close up the areas.
Kilo received laser therapy of the areas to reduce inflammation and ice packing to reduce bruising.
“He stayed with us for a couple hours on fluids and pain meds,” Powell said. “Throughout the afternoon, officers were coming and going to check on him. There were about 6 officers who stayed with him the whole time.”
Kilo continued to do well throughout the afternoon so he was discharged around 5 p.m. with medications to go home with.
“He will be sore but is expected to make a complete recovery,” Powell said. “We were so impressed with the care and compassion of the CCSO officers and team. Their K9 officers truly are family to them! We were happy to help take care of him and we’re very proud to be their medical providers.”
One Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in the wreck and was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injury. The deputy was treated and released.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Columbus at 706-565-7888.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 65th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.