Two teens were arrested after police allegedly found a stolen firearm during an investigation for entering autos.
The incident occurred Saturday night when residents in the Jane Lane apartment homes alerted police that several individuals were spotted lifting the handles of nearby parked cars.
Police responded to the area and made contact with the two suspects. During the investigation, a firearm reported stolen out of Coweta County was reportedly located with the suspects.
Connellius Jayden Stargell, 18, and a juvenile were charged with entering autos. However, more charges could be pending, according to Lt. Chris Robinson with the Newnan Police Department.
Robinson said arrests of numerous teenagers and juveniles for crimes like entering autos typically occur in waves, and Newnan is currently experiencing one. Last week, the Coweta County Jail saw nearly a half dozen individuals booked on entering auto charges.
“The best way to avoid becoming a victim is to ensure you don’t leave anything valuable inside your vehicle,” Robinson said.