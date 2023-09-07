Last spring, the Coweta STEM Institute challenged seventh graders at Evans Middle School to explore solutions to the global pollination crisis.
Studies indicate that the populations of many insects are in sharp decline. Because 75 percent of crops require pollination, the loss of pollinators can reduce the supply of healthy foods.
To combat the loss, Evans students used biomimicry - the design and production of materials, structures, and systems that are modeled on biological entities and processes – to explore the viability of mechanical pollination. Art students created flowers, and the students used mini drones outfitted with “hairy bee legs” to replicate collecting pollen from the artificial flowers.
The Ryze Tech Tello drones used by the students were funded, in part, by American Rescue Plan Act funds from the city of Newnan. The funds have revived the decades-old Coweta STEM Institute from near-demise during the height of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“COVID literally cut off all of our sources of revenue,” said Dr. Donald White, science content specialist for the Coweta County School System, who also serves as chair of the institute’s board of directors. “At one point, I think we had less than $100 in our bank account, and we were still trying to support the staff and programs.”
The Coweta STEM Institute has been in existence since 1989, when it set up shop as the Shenandoah Georgia Youth Science and Technology Center on 7 Solar Circle. The institute broke away from the state GYSTC cluster in 2017 and now operates out of a building in Grantville owned by the Coweta County School System.
The school system is a partner of the Coweta STEM Institute, providing the building and utilities and donating White’s time.
Normally, the organization provides STEM experiences in classrooms throughout the county – not just in Coweta County Schools – as well as field trips, summer camps and special programs like visits from the mobile planetarium. The STEM Institute also serves as a teacher resource center, loaning out equipment and supplies teachers may not normally be able to access.
But all that came to a screeching halt when schools shut down in the spring of 2020, and remained at a standstill when schools resumed but began operating under strict COVID-19 restrictions, including prohibiting classroom visitors. Still, some limited service was provided, at least at first.
“When we were in COVID, we opened up the center,” said Dr. Sheila Barnes, director of the Coweta STEM Institute. “We spread the kids out so instructors could help one on one.”
By the time restrictions were lifted, the institute was struggling to stay afloat. Support from the Coweta Community Foundation, Coweta-Fayette EMC, Yamaha, Georgia Power and the Pilot Company, combined with city ARPA funds, have allowed the Coweta STEM Institute to resume its work in full as schools resumed normally in 2022 – and then some.
Barnes said the institute served nearly 12,000 students last year, teaching students everything from electrical circuits to coding. The funds have been used to purchase robots like Ozobots and Spheros, some of which can be used with even the youngest students.
“Even little kids who can’t read can do colors, draw lines and tell the story,” said Barnes.
West Georgia Technical College has also provided the use of its facilities for the institute’s STEM summer camps, where students designed and built boats, taught robots to swim and “rebuilt” a model city of Newnan after the devastating 2021 tornado from cardboard.
ARPA funding is aimed at schools and student populations most at risk of learning loss. But the STEM Institute has been able to make the funds reach a wider audience while still targeting the children in the qualifying census tract. For example, now funding for in-class STEM “field trips” for schools within the Newnan city limits has allowed the institute to offer double the number of field trip opportunities. The activities have extended into the 2023 school year.
As a stipulation of the city-granted ARPA funds, White and Barnes meet with Newnan Special Projects Manager Andrew Moody once a quarter to provide data, receipts and other documentation.
“They are doing amazing work,” Moody said. “And they have definitely tried to stretch every dollar to benefit as many students as possible.”
White said the benefits of ARPA funding have even extended into high school. He is currently working with the East Coweta High School Ambassadors, whose members are setting up a STEM supply business. They will build, market, sell and train teachers to use the supplies they create. Additionally, the institute is working on an air quality lesson for middle schoolers to help them understand the risks of vaping.
White said the activities and opportunities provided by ARPA funding provide support for the institute to get into the classroom and support the teachers.
“The teachers love having us there,” he said. “We really are blessed to have a great group of teachers in Coweta County who are forward-thinking and want to engage the kids in the skills that our businesses are telling us that the kids are going to need. This is a great example of how ARPA funds really help, and a great example of governmental collaboration.”