car burning
Mike Shaheen

A Georgia lawmaker wants to increase the penalties for anyone who sets a law enforcement vehicle on fire.

Rep. Deborah Silcox, R-Sandy Springs, announced a renewed push for House Bill 500 when lawmakers return in January. The announcement comes after vandals set fire to law enforcement motorcycles parked at an Atlanta Police Department facility on Southside Industrial Parkway that is home to the Atlanta Police Training Academy and its special operations precinct.