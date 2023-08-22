While the Georgia Department of Public Health is seeing an uptick in new COVID cases and hospitalizations, the numbers remain relatively low compared to the state’s peak in January 2022 or summer COVID increases in previous years, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“The increases DPH is currently seeing are likely a combination of a new COVID variant, people not prioritizing prevention measures, more summer travel, people at large gatherings and some waning of immunity from vaccination or prior infection,” said Nancy Nydam – Director of Communications for DPH.
According to statistics on the Georgia DPH page, Variant EG.5 – nicknamed “Eris” – is the dominant COVID variant spreading in the U.S. It is responsible for about 17 percent of new COVID cases in the country and about 16 percent of new cases in Georgia.
Early data indicates that Eris may be more easily transmissible than some other variants, but it does not appear to cause more severe disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the current COVID vaccine is effective against Eris, and Eris infections are picked up by COVID tests.
According to health officials, it is recommended to be tested for COVID if symptoms appear. Treatment must be started within a few days after you first develop symptoms to be effective.
Following basic prevention measures can help prevent further spread of COVID and mitigate outbreaks of infection. Those measures include covering your coughs, sneezing into your elbow, throwing away used tissues, staying home if you're sick and washing your hands frequently with soap and water.