Local COVID cases on the rise
The Newnan Times-Herald

While the Georgia Department of Public Health is seeing an uptick in new COVID cases and hospitalizations, the numbers remain relatively low compared to the state’s peak in January 2022 or summer COVID increases in previous years, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“The increases DPH is currently seeing are likely a combination of a new COVID variant, people not prioritizing prevention measures, more summer travel, people at large gatherings and some waning of immunity from vaccination or prior infection,” said Nancy Nydam – Director of Communications for DPH.