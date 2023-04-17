Local governing bodies are ramping up for a new special purpose local option sales tax referendum with work sessions to discuss renewing the on1percent sales tax.
The current SPLOST was passed by referendum in 2018 and took effect on Jan. 1, 2019. It will sunset on Dec. 31, 2024.
Catherine Wickey, communication manager for Coweta County, said a new referendum is expected to be on the November ballot. If the referendum fails, the county has to wait a year to hold another referendum. That gives the county two chances to pass the referendum before the current tax expires.
The Coweta County Commission scheduled a work session to discuss SPLOST on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Coweta County at Shenandoah facility, and Newnan Mayor Keith Brady announced a joint work session for the same purpose at the Coweta County Commission chambers on May 11 at 6 p.m.
SPLOST was created by the state legislature in 1985 for use specifically for capital projects and purchases. The tax is passed by referendum, and in Newnan, as in most counties, the local governments all receive a share based on an intergovernmental agreement.
The county estimated in 2018 that the tax would raise $140 million over the six-year term. Under the current Coweta County SPLOST agreement, the county and Newnan receive 93.59 percent of the revenue at 66.65 and 26.94 percent respectively. Senoia receives 2.94 percent, Grantville receives 2.3 percent and Moreland, Sharpsburg, Turin, Palmetto and Haralson split the last 1.17 percent.
According to a guide about SPLOST published by the Association of County Commissions of Georgia in 2016, there are four steps to calling the referendum: joint meetings with the cities and county to discuss the disbursement of the tax and the projects the revenue will fund; adopting a resolution listing the projects, the estimated cost of the projects and the time period of the proposed SPLOST,]; calling the referendum; and providing public notice of the referendum.
Under the 2019 SPLOST the projects for nearly every local governing body included an allocation for roads, streets and bridges. Many included public safety and recreation. Some were specific projects, such as Coweta County’s allocation of $900,000 for the expansion and renovation of the E-911 center and Newnan’s allocation of $4 million towards a match for a project on Lower Fayetteville Road.
Many others were general, such as Palmetto’s allocation of all SPLOST funds it was expecting to public safety and Sharpsburg’s allocation of $147,000 toward cultural, recreational and historic facilities.
“The Attorney General of Georgia has concluded that: ‘There is no necessity that the description of the purpose or purposes for the tax be in exacting detail. Rather, the description and the purposes must be only so specific as to place the electorate on fair notice of the projects to which the tax will be devoted,’” according to the SPLOST guide.
To date, SPLOST has generated more than $126.5 million of the expected $140 million, according to numbers provided by the city of Newnan. Newnan expected to take in about $36 million over the life of the SPLOST. It has already taken in more than $34 million with just under two years to go on collections, according to Aimee Hadden, Communications Director for the city of Newnan.
The city has spent $25,475,129 on SPLOST projects, she said.
“The city of Newnan remains debt free in all funds including SPLOST,” Hadden wrote.
The county did not provide numbers by press time, but 66.65 percent of the current $126.5 million in SPLOST revenue would be $84.3 million.