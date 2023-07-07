Coweta County recently released the results of a community survey that it had posted on its website to learn what locals want out of the proposed 2025 special purpose local option sales tax.
There were 794 respondents to the survey. That is out of an estimated 152,882 residents in the county.
The survey asked people to rank the level of importance of four categories of projects and purchases, one being most important and four being least important. The first question concerned broad categories of projects including transportation, public safety, parks and recreation, and general government.
That question had the most responses at 785 and the votes were pretty close with scores of 2.73, 2.59, 2.44 and 2.24 respectively. But a closer look reveals a better view of the priorities.
Of the 785 respondents, 469 listed transportation – including road improvements and maintenance – as their first or second priority. Only 129 ranked it as the least important priority. Compare that to general government including facilities or buildings, courts, technology and utilities.
It was the second highest vote-getter for top priority with 206 votes. But only 85 ranked it as the second most important priority, and 311 participants, the most in any of the four categories, said it was least important to them.
The survey also broke up the broad categories into smaller categories. For transportation, it asked participants if they prioritized bridges and culverts, intersection improvements, new roads or road maintenance.
Of the 794 respondents, 774 answered this question. Intersection improvements and road maintenance were the top vote getters for most important at 329 and 296 votes respectively. Only 38 and 68 respondents listed the two categories as least important. Bridges and culverts received the least number of votes for top priority at 53, while new roads received the most votes for least important at 415.
The third question dealt with public safety and asked people what within that category was most important to them: equipment, facilities and buildings, technology or vehicles. Equipment received the most votes by far for most important at 370. Nearly as many participants, 337, thought facilities and buildings were least important. Of the 794 respondents, 725 answered this question.
Parks and recreation priorities received a few more responses at 732. Walking trails, at 246 votes, and athletic fields, at 236 votes, were the top vote-getters for most important. Passive and individual play amenities and multipurpose covered areas received the most votes for least important at 222 and 193, respectively.
Question five asked respondents their priorities among general government initiatives, including courts, facilities and buildings, technology, and utilities. Facilities and buildings received the most votes for most important at 276 and courts received the most votes for least important at 286. Of the 794 respondents, 726 answered this question.
County Commissioners Bill McKenzie and Al Smith both said that the surveys would impact their votes as they look at new projects, but so would the feedback they get from residents in other ways such as personal comments or on Facebook.
For instance, McKenzie said he has seen over and over on Facebook that people are concerned about overcrowding at the animal shelter, so he believes that is a priority although it wasn’t specifically addressed in the survey. Those comments will affect his decisions moving forward, he said.
“I was elected by the people, and I want to serve them,” McKenzie said.
Commissioner Bob Blackburn also mentioned the animal shelter as a priority.
“Several individuals expressed interest in a new animal shelter,” Blackburn wrote by email. “This has been on our radar for some time due to the growth of the county and overcrowding and is now included in our proposed project list. We’re grateful for the participation and feedback.”
Commissioner Paul Poole echoed those sentiments.
“(The survey results) give us insight into what the voters are looking for,” Poole said. “We want them involved, too.”
Smith said the first thing he noticed from the survey and from personal comments is that people are concerned about transportation issues and recreation, not so much about general government projects or public safety. He said he believes that is because the service from the county on those two fronts is already good, and people expect it will remain so.
“People care about (government and public safety),” Smith said. “But we have to keep in mind that it doesn’t affect people daily.”
On the other hand, they are driving on the roads every day and looking for ways to spend time with their families on a regular basis, he said.
“That’s what people are interested in,” Smith added.
The last question asking for additional feedback, was skipped by 447 respondents. The additional feedback was not published on the county website.
View the county survey results here: https://www.coweta.ga.us/about-coweta/coweta-splost/2025-splost.