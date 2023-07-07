20230708 Madras0.jpg and 20230708 Madras1.jpg:

In preparation for a referendum for a proposed 2025 special purpose local option sales tax, the county posted an online survey to learn what residents’ priorities would be for projects and purchases with the proceeds. With proceeds from the current SPLOST, the county did about $2.68 million worth of work at the Madras Community Center and Park.

Coweta County recently released the results of a community survey that it had posted on its website to learn what locals want out of the proposed 2025 special purpose local option sales tax.

There were 794 respondents to the survey. That is out of an estimated 152,882 residents in the county.