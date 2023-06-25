SPLOST referendum prep

Area residents may feel distanced from the process of implementing a special purpose local option sales tax. That is not the case, though.
There are very specific steps to levying a SPLOST, and they lead to the ballot box — more than 50 percent of voters must agree to the tax before a county can begin collecting it. Additionally, elected officials are not allowed to lobby for or against the SPLOST.
In 1985, the Georgia Legislature created SPLOST, earmarked for capital projects and purchases. Since then, nearly every county in the state has begun to levy the 1 percent sales tax.
Coweta County has been collecting a SPLOST since 1986. The tax has a built in sunset every five to six years, but at each juncture local residents have agreed to renew the tax.
County officials plan to again ask local voters if they would like to extend the tax. But in order to enjoy a seamless collection, it has to go back to voters to ask if they would like to renew the tax in advance of the sunset on Dec. 31, 2024.
Calling the election
The steps to preparing for the referendum are spelled out in state law and include a joint meeting with the municipalities and counties at least 30 days before the election is called. That meeting was held on May 11.
The second step is for all eligible governments to approve a resolution listing the way the money will be disbursed, a general list of projects, the estimated cost of those projects and the time period of the levy. That resolution is currently in the hands of each local government.
The agreement states that the proposed SPLOST would begin on Jan. 1, 2025, and end on Dec. 31, 2030. The county expects to collect about $250 million over the life of the tax. Of that Coweta County has allocated 4.2 percent or about $11 million to level two projects that benefit the entire county.
Of the remainder, Coweta County will keep 66.65 percent, Newnan will receive 26.94 percent, Senoia will receive 2.94 percent and Grantville will receive 2.3 percent. Moreland, Sharpsburg, Palmetto, Turin and Haralson, will receive .3 percent, .26 percent, .25 percent, .23 percent and .13 percent respectively.
SPLOST projects
According to a guide to SPLOST for county officials put together by the Association of County Commissions of Georgia, projects included in the government’s capital improvements plan “ are logical candidates for SPLOST funding.”
“A very important aspect of any capital improvements planning process is the involvement of citizens in all phases of CIP development,” the guide states. “This involvement can ultimately build a base of community support necessary to pass a SPLOST referendum. Although the ballot in a SPLOST referendum does not require detailed project descriptions, citizen support may increase if they are well informed.”
The projects listed on the ballot however are typically very general in order to provide flexibility for the local governments when the time comes to spend the money. For instance, at their work session the Grantville City Council discussed a list setting aside a specific percentage of the funds it expects to receive for categories of expenditures.
It would spend the biggest percentage, 33.25 percent, of its SPLOST proceeds on roads, streets, bridges and sidewalks. Then it would allocate 15 percent to utilities infrastructure and equipment, 11 percent to public buildings repair and renovations, 11 percent to parks, recreation and culture facility improvements, 11 percent to public safety equipment and improvements, 9.375 percent for historic preservation facilities and improvement and 9.375 percent to downtown revitalization.
“When they say projects, they don’t mean, ‘Tell us what you’re going to do with what sidewalk,’” Grantville Mayor Richard Proctor said at the work session. “What they’re simply asking for is, of the monies allocated, what percentage is going to go towards this item?”
The percentages were nearly identical to the percentages advertised in the current SPLOST, City Manager Al Grieshaber added. The difference was that the percentage for utility infrastructure was increased, while the percentage for roads, streets, bridges and sidewalks decreased.
At the same work session, the council members discussed using $500,000 of SPLOST monies already collected and set aside for road improvements to pay for the new smart meters that they recently approved purchasing.
The transfer was allowed under the intergovernmental agreement for the current SPLOST, Grieshaber told the council members.
Newnan City Council members also approved a list of expenditures by broad category. Newnan is estimated to receive about $64.4 million over the six years from the proposed SPLOST.
It plans to spend $22.55 million on roads, streets, bridges and culverts and sidewalks; $12.65 million on parks and recreation, $6.6 million on public facilities, $14 million on public safety; $1.75 million on public works, $500,000 on technology and $6.3 million on utility infrastructure.
Coweta County commissioners approved a more detailed list. The lion’s share, $100,333,910, will go to Public Works for road maintenance, equipment, bridges and culverts, intersection improvements and new roads.
Other proposed allocations included $12,740,814 for Fire Rescue for apparatus, support vehicles and equipment; $30,259,433 for Parks and Recreation for Prowell Park, park expansion, park enhancements and fairgrounds expansion; and $15,926,018 for the Sheriff’s Office for patrol vehicles, technology, office expansion and equipment.
What’s left
The County Commission is scheduled to adopt a resolution requesting the call for the referendum on July 11. The Board of Elections and Registrations will meet on July 12 to vote on the call.
Once the election is called, Election Superintendent Ashley Gay will publish the call in The Newnan Times-Herald. Then once a week for the four weeks preceding the election, a notice of election will be published in the paper.
The plan is for the referendum to be included on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 7.