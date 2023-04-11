The Coweta County Board of Commissioners have called a work session for next Thursday.
The work session will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, starting at 6 p.m. and will be held at the new Administration Building at Shenandoah located at 87 Newnan Station Drive.
According to the notice from the Coweta County government, the board intends to discuss Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects and Parks and Recreation master planning.
The meeting, like all other meetings held by the Coweta County Board of Commissioners, is free and open to the public.
For more information, call ADA Coordinator Chuck Lee at 770-254-2608.