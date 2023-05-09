With November still a few months away, representatives of Coweta County and local municipalities will meet Thursday to discuss a proposed 2025 special purpose local option sales tax.
Area residents are invited to attend and to comment at the meeting at the Coweta County Administration Building at 6 p.m. The public’s voice is important to the proposal since it will be voters who decide whether they want to continue to pay the 1 percent SPLOST in a November referendum.
Since 1985, when the Georgia State Legislature created the special purpose local option sales tax, its impact has been highly visible in the counties that have adopted it. SPLOST proceeds have built county and municipal buildings, enhanced recreation opportunities and improved infrastructure all over the state.
But the 1 percent tax has a built in sunset of five or six years, depending on whether or not it includes an intergovernmental agreement between the county and municipalities. So every few years, voters have to decide whether to approve the tax for another term. Coweta County’s current SPLOST will end on Dec. 31, 2024, so this year, Coweta County residents will make that decision.
The tax has been levied in the county since 1986, as taxpayers have renewed SPLOST seamlessly before it ended at the end of each year. It has brought in a tidy sum for each of the eligible municipalities and the county over the years. The current SPLOST has brought in north of $200 million, according to Coweta County Administrator Michael Fouts.
In Newnan, the approximately $10 million SPLOST raises each year is the equivalent to about 5 mills, said City Manager Cleatus Phillips.
“Obviously, it’s tremendously important,” Phillips said.
First of all, the city is debt free, something that would be almost impossible without the money SPLOST brings in, he said. Secondly, it allows the city to provide enhancement services such as LINC that may not have been completed otherwise.
Phillips said he isn’t one to say that if SPLOST doesn’t pass other taxes will automatically increase. The city currently levies 3.5 mills, and would the city councilmen suddenly decide to more than double that to 8.5 mills? Phillips doubts it.
“It’s complex,” he said. “I think you would see a combination of things that would happen.”
The City Council would probably have to start looking at financing options when replacing things like fire trucks and police vehicles. The council members might consider a tax increase to replace some of the loss, and they might also look at cutting expenses.
“Maybe we run that fire truck longer,” Phillips said. “Maybe you don’t build that park.”
Smaller communities, such as Sharpsburg, would feel the loss acutely if the tax were not renewed, said Sharpsburg Town Clerk Floyd Jones. Although the towns receive a much smaller amount, it allows them to do things they might not otherwise be able to do, he said.
“It is relative,” Jones said. “It really does have meaning to smaller towns, too.”
In 2022, for instance, Sharpsburg had a budget of $260,131 and received $93,000 in SPLOST revenue — a boon of more than one-third of the regular budget. The town has used the majority of the current 2019 SPLOST proceeds for a parking lot on Main Street. In 2020, the money was allocated toward engineering as well as installing signs, striping and speed tables. In 2021, there was more engineering, a sewer project and a security system. In 2022, the city used the money for a repair at Sunset Drive and one at Church Street and Terrentine Road, as well as more engineering for the parking lot. In 2023, the parking lot was built. In all the town has spent $146,302.82 of its SPLOST proceeds so far.
“If we didn’t have SPLOST, I don’t know how we’d make those improvements,” Jones said.
At their first work session to discuss the upcoming SPLOST referendum in April, Newnan County commissioners talked about the sales tax rates and how they affect local property owners.
Coweta County has a 7 percent sales tax rate including a 4 percent state sales tax, 1 percent local option sales tax, used for county and municipal operating expenses, 1 percent education-SPLOST and 1 percent SPLOST.
There are four counties in Georgia that have a 6 percent sales tax rate, 51 that have the 7 percent sales tax rate and 104 that have an 8 percent sales tax rate, Fouts said. The counties that have a 6 percent sales tax rate average a nearly 11-mill property tax compared to Coweta County’s 8.6 mill property tax, Fouts said.
“You can see that although they have a lower sales tax rate, they’re making up that revenue in property taxes,” he said.
The county levies the SPLOST tax and then distributes the tax to the eligible municipalities by prearranged percentages based on population. The municipalities and the county have already agreed to keep those percentages in the proposed SPLOST, Phillips said.
Under the current split the county keeps 66.65 percent and Newnan receives 26.94 percent, a total of 93.59 percent. Senoia and Grantville receive 2.6 and 2.39 percent respectively. Moreland, Sharpsburg, Palmetto, Turin and Haralson receive splits of the last 1.42 percent.
The county estimates that extending the SPLOST for another six years would raise nearly $250 million for the cities and county. That money would be used for capital projects and purchases.
Michael Terrell, director of 911-EMA, said that the current SPLOST helped the department upgrade its radio tower system and renovate the E-911 center. Those are examples of level one projects that benefit everyone in the county.
“Those dollars are taken off the top of the collection before they’re allocated to municipalities,” Fouts said.
The joint meeting will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the County Administration Building on Perry Street in downtown Newnan.
Please include in box:
SPLOST expenditures:
Coweta County - through Sept. 30, 2022
Transportation projects - $82,561,674
Recreation projects - $6,337,590
Sheriff projects - $4,090,966
Fire projects - $3,689,539
Emergency Management projects - $635,531
Total: $97,315,300 (Includes expenditures funded by grants and related matching funds from the general fund.)
Haralson - through February 2023
Road Repairs (Counts Street) - $6,800
Courthouse remodel - $101,850
Road drainage repairs - $3,397.11
Landscaping @ courthouse - $1,290
Begin acquisition of Lots 5A & 6 in downtown Haralson - $1,800
Purchase Lot 5A - $13,000
Purchase Lot 6 - $11,000
Repair city sidewalks - $17,500
Attorney fees for condemnation case for acquired lots - $10,674.28
Total: $167,311.39
Newnan - through March 2023
Street Repaving - $4,656,998
Street Improvements - $1,101,060 (Signals and design fees)
Heaving Equipment - $694,377
Fire Training Facility - $559,933
Fire Trucks - $1,111,734
LINC - $6,210,263
Parks - $8,757,255 (C. Jay Smith Park and Pickett Field)
IT Upgrades - $33,508
Newnan Utilities - $2,350,002
Total: $25,475,129
Sharpsburg - through March 2023
Main Street Back Parking lot - $121,320.62
Speed tables, signs and striping - $19,026.57
Downtown septic limitation study - $1,160
Highway 54 Sewer project - $1,000
Community Center television, sound bar, monitor for security - $2,601
Repair of Sunset Drive - $1,038.62
Repair at Church Street and Terrentine Road - $82.12
Checks and Deposit slips - $23.89
Total: $146,302.82
Senoia - through March 2023
Administrative Equipment - $6,021
Public Safety - $93,027.86
Streets, Roads - $645,494.86
Parks & Recreation Facilities & Equipment - $378,240.19
Public Works Equipment - $59,987
Total: $1,182,770.91