20230217 LINC trail.jpg

The LINC trail is one of the projects that benefited from SPLOST funds

With November still a few months away, representatives of Coweta County and local municipalities will meet Thursday to discuss a proposed 2025 special purpose local option sales tax.

Area residents are invited to attend and to comment at the meeting at the Coweta County Administration Building at 6 p.m. The public’s voice is important to the proposal since it will be voters who decide whether they want to continue to pay the 1 percent SPLOST in a November referendum.