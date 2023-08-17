Sleep Inn/MainStay, 3 Amlajack Blvd. in Newnan, failed a routine inspection on Aug. 15 with a score of 63.
The Coweta Board of Health inspects restaurants several times a year without notice. The restaurants lose points for each item that is not in compliance with food safety standards. Restaurants are considered to have failed the inspection when they earn a score of 69 or less.
The inspector recorded both new and repeat violations at the Sleep Inn. Repeat violations included no test strips being available to check proper concentration of sanitizer for spray bottle and the posting of an inspection from 2021, when Sleep Inn scored a 95 instead of the most recent inspection in February 2023 when it scored 87.
New violations included leaving an untrained person in charge of temperature control of food and not providing a working thermometer and an employee not washing hands after touching a trash can.
Foods were not kept at proper temperatures both in cold storage — waffle batter was 51 degrees higher than the minimum cold storage temperature of 41 F — and in food service. Sausage and scrambled eggs were found to be below the hot holding temperature of 135 F.
In addition, a chemical spray bottle was not labeled, coolers did not have thermometers, a food service employee was not using a hair restraint, and a trash can by the handwashing sink was not lined.
According to the rules on food service from the Georgia Department of Public Health, a follow-up inspection will be required within 10 days of the failed inspection.
Other inspections reported this month:
China Kitchen, 90 Glenda Trace, Suite H, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 14 and scored 86-B. Inspector comments: Observed sanitizer bucket at 0 ppm. PIC remade bucket. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed multiple pans of cooked meals in reach-in and walk-in coolers with no date labels. PIC added date labels. Corrected on-site. Repeat violation. Observed multiple bins of food with no labels. Repeat violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about proper storage order.
Christy’s Cafe, 27 Jackson St., Newnan — was inspected Aug. 11 and scored 96-A. Inspector comments: Observed buildup on lower deflector shield of ice machine. Ice machine should be cleaned frequently to prevent buildup. New violation. Observed dishwasher not reaching the minimum heat sanitizing of 180 F. Owner called in repairs and will use three-compartment sink until dishwasher is repaired. New violation.
Depot Grill at Junction Lanes Family Entertainment, 141 Newnan Station Drive, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 16 and scored 86-B. Inspector comments: Observed handwash sink at bar with a chemical spray bottle hung on the side and a drink machine cup resting inside of sink. New violation. Observed chili in steam well at 119 F. PIC reheated chili to 173 F. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed single-use pizza boxes, to-go containers and catering containers with food surface exposed. PIC inverted all items. Corrected on-site. New violation.
La Quinta Inn, 600 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected and scored 83-B. Inspector comments: Observed person in charge left responsible for temperature control for safety foods without a thermometer nor knowledge of safe temperature requirements. Train/ certify to provide adequate knowledge for staff left in charge of food service operation. New violation. No CFSM. New violation. Observed the following foods not reaching minimum cold holding temperature of 41 F. In the main kitchen reach-in cooler: hard boiled eggs at 56 F, 55 F and 54 F, milk at 55 F. In front service area in the reach-in cooler: hard boiled eggs at 45 F, 46 F and cream cheese at 45 F. PIC discarded all food items. Corrected on-site. New violation. No probe thermometer provided for person in charge to monitor temperature control for safety foods. New violation. Observed employee food stored in the main kitchen reach-in cooler next to and above consumer food. New violation. Remarks: Answered questions about needed a new commercial grade reach-in cooler for the main kitchen and not using it until replaced.
McDonald’s #12865, 3190 E. Highway 34, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 11 and scored 88-B. Inspector comments: Observed the handwashing station by the drive-thru and the prep line without working paper towel dispensers. Paper towels provided during the inspection at both locations. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed two containers of lettuce with the use by date and time of Aug. 11 12:23 at 12:45 p.m. Lettuce discarded. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed four containers of burritos enclosed and stacked in the walk-in cooler. PIC removed lids, unstacked and placed in a walk-in freezer to finish cooling. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed heavy ice buildup on the walk-in freezer door. Repeat violation. Observed low light in the walk-in cooler. New violation.
Quality Inn - Newnan, 40 Lakeside Way, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 11 and scored 79-C. Inspector comments: Employee unable to demonstrate food safety knowledge by not being able to answer any of the food safety questions. New violation. Observed no handwashing cleanser at the handwashing sink. Handwashing cleanser provided during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no hand drying provisions available at the handwashing sink. Hand drying provisions provided during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed the following food items not reaching minimum safe cold holding temperature of 41 F: in the front food self-serve, reach-in cooler: milk at 46 F, yogurt at 46 F; in the main kitchen: bagged scrambled eggs 47 F. Items discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed two open bags of cereal in the bottom cabinets in the front food service area. PIC sealed bags during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed utensils stored for use with handles not exposed for reach of consumer. PIC discarded utensils and new utensils placed with handles exposed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Subway #50113, 30 Raymond Hill Road, Suite B, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 15 and scored 100-A.
Subway #53913, 2344 Highway 29, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 11 and scored 99-A. Inspector comments: Observed employee food items stored above food prep surface. PIC moved items to an appropriate location. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Taqueria Oasis Bar and Grill LLC, 11 Spence Ave., Newnan — was inspected Aug. 11 and scored 90-A. Inspector comments: Observed sanitizer bucket outside at 0 ppm. PIC remade sanitizer. Corrected on-site. Repeat violation. Observed multiple prepped items in reach-in cooler with no date labels. New violation.
The Claiborne at Newnan Lakes LLC, 461 Newnan Lakes Blvd., Newnan — was inspected Aug. 14 and scored 70-C. Inspector comments: Observed a box of cooked sausage stored on top of a box of raw bacon, raw turkey stored on top of cooked ham, cooked ham stored next to ground beef, raw chicken stored next to raw pork. All food items moved during inspection. Repeat violation. Observed food buildup on can opener, pink/black buildup on ice machine baffle. Can opener moved to be washed during inspection. Ice machine baffle and can opener cleaned during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed cooked rice in the walk-in cooler without date marking, a container of egg salad stored on top of food container in the prep-top cooler without date marking. Rice and egg salad discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed cooked pork and turkey gravy dated Aug. 13 in the walk-in cooler exceeding date marking. Discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed emergency water stored in the janitor’s closet next to chemicals on chemical shelf. Water moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed emergency water stored on the floor in the package room and canned goods stored on the floor in dry storage. New violation. Observed inspection report not posted in an observable location. Repeat violation. Observed ice buildup throughout the walk-in freezer. New violation. Observed employee phone stored on the serving line. Phone moved during inspection. Repeat violation. Observed inadequate light intensity in the walk-in freezer. New violation.
Waffle House #1392, 4410 Highway 154, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 15 and scored 98-A. Inspector comments: Observed faded handwashing sign at the handwashing sink by the dishwashing area. Missing sign in ladies room. New violation. Observed ice buildup on the walk-in freezer door, pooling water in the walk-in cooler from a leak in the fan unit. New violation.
Belen de la Cruz, 30 Main St., Unit D, Senoia — was inspected Aug. 10 and scored 94-A. Inspector comments: Sanitizer in three-compartment sink and bucket was at 0 ppm. Sanitizer is also not approved for food contact surface. PIC switched to bleach sanitizer. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed leak at handwash sink in kitchen. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about proper time/ date procedures on time as a public health control.
Curious Kitchen and Bar, 42 Main St., Suite 1B, Senoia — was inspected Aug. 10 and scored 96-A. Inspector comments: Observed boxes of food on floor of walk-in freezer and boxes of oil on floor in kitchen. New violation. Observed employee keys and personal food items stored on food prep surface and dry storage shelf, respectively. PIC moved items to appropriate location. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about needing copies of pest control reports.
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 12 Bailey Station, Sharpsburg — was inspected Aug. 10 and scored 88-B. Inspector comments: Observed employee health policy not signed by employees. Health policy signed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed handwashing sink without handwashing provisions. Paper towels provided during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed trashcan blocking handwashing sink. Trashcan moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed a gallon of milk past its best by date of 8/6/23. Milk discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed a box of ice cream cones stored on the floor. Box moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed ice cream scoops stored in water well without water running. Water turned on during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee food and drink on food prep surface. Food and drink removed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Jim ’N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, 205 Fischer Crossing Blvd., Sharpsburg — was inspected Aug. 10 and scored 99-A. Inspector comments: Observed plastic food containers wet-stacked on dry storage rack. Containers removed to be rewashed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Waffle House #2308, 5010 Highway 34 E., Sharpsburg — was inspected Aug. 10 and scored 91-A. Inspector comments: Observed raw bacon stored under ground meats and raw pork stored next to raw chicken in the reach-in cooler, raw bacon next to injected meats in the walk-in cooler. All food items moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Wendy’s #10517, 135 Fischer Crossing Drive, Sharpsburg — was inspected Aug. 10 and scored 99-A. Inspector comments: Observed plastic food containers wet-stacked on rack over prep area. Food containers removed to be rewashed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year.
Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Using a 41-category checklist, an environmental health specialist checks compliance in safe handling of food, proper disposal of garbage and other areas.