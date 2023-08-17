Sleep Inn/MainStay

Sleep Inn/MainStay, 3 Amlajack Blvd. in Newnan, failed a routine inspection on Aug. 15 with a score of 63.

The Coweta Board of Health inspects restaurants several times a year without notice. The restaurants lose points for each item that is not in compliance with food safety standards. Restaurants are considered to have failed the inspection when they earn a score of 69 or less.