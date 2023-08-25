Silver Star Deli latest in string of failed restaurant inspections

Silver Star Deli in Newnan joined a string of restaurants that have failed inspections in the last couple of weeks.

The deli, at 165 Temple Avenue, was inspected on Aug. 24 and scored 69. A 70 is considered the lowest passing score in the Coweta County Board of Environmental Health inspections. The restaurant has been teetering on the edge for a while. It scored 70 in the last inspection on Feb 1, 2023, and 71 on Oct. 14, 2022.