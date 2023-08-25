Silver Star Deli latest in string of failed restaurant inspections

Silver Star Deli in Newnan joined a string of restaurants that have failed inspections in the last couple of weeks.
The deli, at 165 Temple Avenue, was inspected on Aug. 24 and scored 69. A 70 is considered the lowest passing score in the Coweta County Board of Environmental Health inspections. The restaurant has been teetering on the edge for a while. It scored 70 in the last inspection on Feb 1, 2023, and 71 on Oct. 14, 2022.
Restaurants are inspected periodically without prior notice to ensure that they are following all the food safety standards. For each violation, restaurants are docked points and the report lists whether an infraction is a new violation or a repeat violation.
Silver Star Deli was docked for both repeat and new violations. The new violations included no sanitizer made up for cleaning, raw chicken being stored next to raw beef and ready-to-eat foods, and items sitting in the handwashing sink. Handwashing sinks are reserved for handwashing only.
The repeat violations included no signed health employee policies, chicken thawing improperly, take-out boxes stacked with food contact surface exposed, stained and missing or broken ceiling tiles, mop well for dumping mop water had mops and equipment stacked in it making it inaccessible, and boxes of lemon juice and dressing set on the floors.
According to the rules on food service from the Georgia Department of Public Health, a follow-up inspection will be required within 10 days of the failed inspection.
Other recent inspections included:
Bistro 745 (Piedmont Hospital), 745 Poplar Road, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 21 and scored 96-A. Inspector comments: Observed open bags of food in dry storage. PIC sealed bags. Corrected on site. New violation. Observed single-service items on shelf sitting face up with no coverings. PIC turned all items upside down. Corrected on site. New violation.
Country Inn & Suites, 1125 E. Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 22 and scored 93-A. Inspector comments: Observed main kitchen and front food service reach-in cooler without temperature measuring devices. New violation. Observed open bag of cereal stored under cabinet. Bag sealed during inspection. New violation. Observed unsealed wood around the handwashing sink. Wood surface should be sealed and cleanable. New violation.
Coweta County Prison Food Service, 101 Selt Road, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 21 and scored 98-A. Inspector comments: Observed scoop touching the contents of its container. Scoop moved during inspection. Corrected on site. New violation. Observed drain cover missing from one of the compartments of the three-compartment sink. New violation.
Creamistry, 318 Newnan Crossing Bypass Suite B, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 21 and scored 94-A. Inspector comments: Observed no date labels on multiple containers of milk base in reach-in cooler. PIC added date labels. Corrected on site. New violation. Observed cardboard boxes being re-used to store items. Cardboard is not able to be washed and sanitized. New violation. Observed no trashcan with lid in restroom. New violation. Observed employee food stored in reach-in freezer with consumer food. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about signed employee health agreements.
Golden Corral, 605 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 23 and scored 86-B. Observed raw pork beside raw chicken in walk-in cooler, raw chicken above hushpuppy mix in reach-in cooler. PIC moved items to appropriate locations. Corrected on site. New violation. Observed multiple metal dishes across from main cook line wet stacked. Dishes separated to dry during inspection. Corrected on site. New violation. Observed employee drinks on food prep surfaces. PIC discarded or moved drinks to appropriate locations. Corrected on site. New violation. Observed dead roaches around hot-holding area at salad bar. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about labels on foods held with time as a public health control.
J & T Hospitalities/HJ Wings & Things West Newnan, 485 W. Highway 16, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 21 and scored 91-A. Inspector comments: Observed ice in handwash sink beside servers drink machine. Handwash sinks are for hand washing only. New violation. Observed several containers of food in the walk-in cooler without date labels. Date labels added during inspection. Corrected on site. New violation. Observed employee drink on food prep surface next to the fry slicer, and a phone on food prep surface across from grill. Both items moved during inspection. Corrected on site. New violation.
Long John Silvers, 52 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 23 and scored 100-A. Inspector comments: Observed key drop delivery log temp on refrigerated foods 35 F, frozen foods -6F.
Red Lobster #0895, 990 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 23 and scored 96-A. Inspector comments: Observed black build up on the ice drop shield on the right side of the ice machine, black build up on the right side wall of the ice bin by the servers’ drink station in the main kitchen. Ice bin cleaned during inspection. Company to clean ice machine coming in within a week. New violation.
Tasty Donuts, 3450 E. Highway 34 Suite 104, Sharpsburg – was inspected Aug. 24 and scored 88-B. Inspector comments: Observed tongs in the handwashing sink. PIC removed tongs. Corrected on site. New violation. Observed dried dough on stand mixer beater. Owner will be back at 5 p.m. to clean it. New violation. Observed cooked eggs cooling in plastic container with lid. Lid removed during inspection to finish cooling. Repeat violation. Remarks: Answered questions about proper dishwashing procedures, cooling procedures.
Golden Krust, 1485 Highway 34 East Suite C2, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 24 and scored 99-A. Inspector comments: Observed metal food pans wet stacked on dish drying rack. New violation.
The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year.
Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Using a 41-category checklist, an environmental health specialist checks compliance in safe handling of food, proper disposal of garbage and other areas.