Coweta County Jail Population, Bookings by Charge, & Calls For Service
Week of July 3-9
Total Jail population: 556
Total U.S. Citizens: 525
Non-U.S. Citizens: 31
Males: 474
0-17: 4
18-29: 159
30-39: 163
40-49: 85
50-59: 41
60-69: 20
70+: 2
Females: 82
0-17: 0
18-29: 25
30-39: 32
40-49: 11
50-59: 10
60-69: 4
70+: 0
Sex Offenders:
There are currently 187 sex offenders registered with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Coweta County Jail Bookings by Charge
During this past week, 103 individuals were booked into the Coweta County Jail. Of these, 38 charges were felonies and 78 were misdemeanors. Some individuals have multiple charges.
Felonies
9 Probation Violation
7 VGCSA Schedule 1/2 Narcotic Possession
5 Theft By Taking
3 Court Appearance
3 Receipt, Possession Or Transport Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
2 Aggravated Assault
2 Failure To Appear
2 Financial Transaction Card Fraud
2 Fraud Identity
2 Manufacture/Deliver/Distribute Or Possess With Intent To Distribute
2 Superior Court Sentence
2 Possession Of Firearm Or Knife During Commission of Crime
1 Criminal Damage To Property — 2nd Degree
1 Cruelty To Children — 2nd Degree
1 Cruelty To Children — 1st Degree
1 Driving While License Suspended Or Revoked
1 False Imprisonment
1 Fleeing/attempting To Elude Police Officer
1 Fugitive From Justice For Fingerprintable Charge
1 Habitual Violator
1 Obstruction Of Officers
1 Parole Violation
1 Sex Offender — Failure To Register
1 Terroristic Threats And Acts
1 Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
1 Theft By Shoplifting
1 VGCSA Schedule 1/2 Non-Narcotic Possession
1 Weapon Possession By Convicted Felon
Misdemeanors
12 Driving While Unlicensed
11 DUI — Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol
9 Driving While License Suspended Or Revoked
8 Speeding
7 Failure To Maintain Lane
6 Willful Obstruction Of Law Enforcement Officers
5 Child Restraint Violation
5 Endangering A Child By Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol
5 Failure To Appear
5 Marijuana-Possess Less Than 1 Oz.
5 No Proof Of Insurance
5 Probation Violation
4 Battery-family Violence (1st Offense)
4 City Violation Of Probation
4 Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle On Suspended, Canceled, License
4 Possession And Use Of Drug-Related Objects
3 Criminal Trespass
3 Improper Turn (Signals Required)
3 Safety Belts; Required Usage
3 Suspended/ Revoked License
2 Affray (Fighting)
2 Battery
2 Cruelty To Children — 2nd Degree
2 DUI - Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol
2 Forgery — 4th Degree
2 Giving False Name, Address, Or Birthdate To Law Enforcement
2 Hands Free Violation
2 Hold For Other Agency
2 Npd Trespass — Private Property
2 Open Container In Passenger Area Of Vehicle In Operation
2 Reckless Driving
2 Unlawful To Possess, Display, Or Use Any False, Fraudulent, Identification Document
1 Acquiring License Plate For Purpose Of Concealing Identification
1 Affixing Materials That Reduce Or Increase Light Transmission
1 Contempt Of Juvenile Court
1 Disorderly Conduct
1 Display Of License Plates
1 Driver Use Due Care/Engaging In Acts That Distract
1 DUI Alcohol 0.08 Grams Or More
1 DUI Alcohol—Less Safe
1 Duty Upon Striking Fixture
1 Following Too Closely
1 Forgery Fourth Degree (Check <$1,500 Or <10 Checks)
1 Hit And Run; Duty Of Driver To Stop At Or Return To Scene Ot
1 Impeding Flow Of Traffic
1 License Fee To Accompany Application For Registration
1 NPD Disorderly Conduct
1 NPD Indecent Dress; Exposure
1 NPD Resisting, Interfering With Officers
1 Obedience To Required Traffic-Control Device
1 Obstruction Of Officers
1 Operating Motor Vehicle Approaching Emergency Vehicle
1 Operating Motor Vehicle Suspended Registration
1 Public Drunkenness
1 Public Indecency — 1st Or 2nd Conviction
1 Removing/Affixing License Plate To Conceal Vehicle ID
1 Simple Assault
1 Simple Assault — Family Violence
1 Simple Battery
1 State Court Sentence
1 Stop Sign Violation (Failure To Yield)
1 Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
1 VGCSA Drug-Related Objects Possession
1 VGCSA Marijuana Possession (Misdemeanor)
1 Wrong Way On One Way Street
Calls For Service
During this past week, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to or initiated 933 calls for service. These numbers are provided by the sheriff’s office. Below is a breakdown of all dispatched calls by the call type for each incident. This report is for Incoming Calls for Service only that are responded to by Coweta Sheriff's Office Deputies only. This does not include calls for service for GPD, NPD or SPD.
216 911 Hang Up Call
67 Alarm Residential Or Business
54 Suspicious Subject or Vehicle Activity
49 Traffic Complaint
44 Log Information
43 Escort
34 Welfare Check
26 Accident Roadway Or Private
25 Dispute Non-Family
24 VIN Verification
21 Theft
20 Assist Other Agency
19 Supplemental
15 Unknown Problem Person Down
14 Accident With Injury
14 Assist A Motorist
14 Criminal Damage To Property
14 Psychiatric Patient
13 Hit And Run
12 Animal Complaint
12 Dispute Family
12 Entering Auto
12 Harassment
11 Discharging Firearm
10 Criminal Trespass
9 Threats
8 Assault
8 Fraud
8 Unknown Trouble
7 Traffic Hazard
6 Fireworks
6 Noise Disturbance
5 Child Custody Case
5 Suicide Attempt
4 Burglary Residential Or Business
4 Improperly Parked Vehicle
4 Stolen Vehicle
3 Animal Bite
3 Civil Matter
3 Direct Traffic
3 Funeral Escort
3 Juvenile Complaint
3 Missing Person
3 Relay Subject Or Item
3 Repossession
3 Sexual Offense
3 Warrant Service
2 Abandoned Vehicle
2 Assault With Injuries
2 Burglary In Progress
2 Child Locked In Vehicle
2 Child Or Elder Abuse
2 Disorderly Conduct
2 Fight In Progress
2 Lost Or Mislaid Property
2 Open Door
2 Security Check
2 Subject Armed
1 Accident With Fatality
1 Be On The Lookout
1 Cardiac Respiratory Arrest
1 Civil Or Committal Paper Service
1 Death Investigation
1 Gunshot Stab Wound
1 Hit And Run With Injury
1 Recovered Property
1 Runaway Juvenile
1 Stalking
1 Traffic Stop
1 Vehicle Pursuit