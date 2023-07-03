Coweta County Jail
Week of June 26 - July 2
Total Jail population: 593
Total U.S. Citizens: 557
Non-U.S. Citizens: 36
Males: 484
0-17: 7
18-29: 171
30-39: 151
40-49: 85
50-59: 48
60-69: 17
70+: 5
Females: 109
0-17: 0
18-29: 26
30-39: 43
40-49: 22
50-59: 13
60-69: 5
70+: 0
Sex Offenders:
There are currently 187 sex offenders registered with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
From June 26 to 30, 2023, 109 individuals were booked into the Coweta County Jail. Of these, 48 charges were felonies and 86 were misdemeanors. Some individuals have multiple charges.
Felonies
22 VGCSA Schedule 1/2 Narcotic Possession
8 Probation Violation
5 Possession Of Firearm Or Knife During Commission Of A Crime
5 Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, Or Sale Of Narcotics
3 Fleeing/attempting To Elude Police Officer
2 Entering Auto To Commit Felony
2 Failure To Appear
2 Hold For Other Agency
2 Receipt, Possession Or Transport Of Firearm By Convicted Felcon
2 Theft By Deception
1 Aggravated Assault
1 Aggravated Stalking
1 Assault Aggravated With Hands Feet Fists
1 Burglary Second Degree (Non-dwelling, Non-forced)
1 Criminal Damage To Property In The First Degree
1 Entering Auto To Commit Theft
1 Entering Automobile Or Other Motor Vehicle
1 Forgery - 1st Degree
1 Going Inside Guardline W/weapon, Liquor Or Drugs
1 Narcotics possession with intent to distribute
1 Purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts
1 Serious Injury By Vehicle
1 Stalking Aggravated
1 Theft By Taking
1 Theft By Taking (Auto)
1 Theft By Taking (Other)
1 VGCSA Marijuana Possession
1 VGCSA Schedule 1/2 Non-narcotic Mfg/dist/poss With Intent To Distribute
1 VGCSA Schedule 1/2 Synth Narcotic Mfg/dist/poss With Intent To Distribute
1 VGCSA Schedule 3/4/5 Non-narcotic Mfg/dist/poss With Intent Distribute
1 VGCSA Schedule 3/4/5 Synth Narcotic Mfg/dist/poss With Intent Distribute
1 VGCSA Schedule 3/4/5 Synth Narcotic Possession
Misdemeanors
12 Driving While License Suspended Or Revoked
11 Marijuana-possess Less Than 1 Oz.
10 Possession And Use Of Drug-Related Objects
9 Failure To Appear
9 Failure To Maintain Lane
6 DUI Alcohol-Less Safe
5 Driving While Unlicensed
5 DUI - Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol
5 No Proof Of Insurance
5 Probation Violation
5 VGCSA Marijuana Possession
4 City Violation Of Probation
4 Hold For Other Agency
4 Operating Vehicle Without Registration/valid Tag
3 Criminal Trespass
3 Driver To Use Due Care, Use Of Phone Or Radio
3 Drugs Not In Original Container
3 Following Too Closely
3 NPD Disorderly Conduct
3 Open Container In Passenger Area Of Vehicle In Operation
3 Reckless Driving
3 Safety Belts ; Required Usage
3 Theft By Deception- Misd
2 Illegal Tint
2 Battery
2 Defective Equipment
2 Display Of License Plates
2 Furnishing, Purchasing, And Possession Of Alcoholic Beverage
2 PPD Obstruction Of Police Officer
2 Theft By Shoplifting
2 Theft By Taking (Other)
2 Too Fast For Conditions
2 VGCSA Marijuana Possession (Misd)
1 Criminal Trespass - Family Violence
1 Cruelty To Children 3rd Degree
1 Disorderly Conduct
1 DUI - Driving Under The Influence Of Drugs
1 DUI - Driving Under The Influence Of Multiple Substances
1 Endangering Security Interest
1 Failure To Dim Lights
1 Giving False Name, Address, Or Birthdate To Law Enforcement
1 Headlights Required
1 Hit And Run; Duty Of Driver To Stop At Or Return To Scene
1 Improper Turn (Signals Required)
1 Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle On Suspended, Canceled
1 License Fee To Accompany Application For Registration
1 License In Possession When Operating Motor Vehicle
1 Mandatory Education
1 No Proof Insurance
1 NPD Trespass—private Property
1 Obedience To Required Traffic-control Device
1 Operating Motor Vehicle Suspended Registration
1 PPD Disorderly Conduct
1 Removing/affixing License Plate To Conceal Vehicle ID
1 Simple Battery - Family Violence
1 Speeding
1 Stalking
1 Stop Sign Violation (Failure To Yield)
1 Striking Unattended Vehicle
1 Theft By Deception
1 VGCSA Drug-Related Objects Possession
1 Windshields And Windshield Wipers Required
From June 26 to 30, 2023, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to or initiated 811 calls for service. These numbers are provided by the sheriff’s office. Below is a breakdown of all dispatched calls by the call type for each incident. This report is for Incoming Calls for Service only that are responded to by Coweta Sheriff's Office Deputies only. This does not include calls for service for GPD, NPD or SPD.
152 911 Hang-Up Call
51 Alarm Residential Or Business
50 Traffic Complaint
46 Entering Auto
42 Suspicious Subject or Vehicle Activity
31 Log Information
27 Escort
23 Welfare Check
22 Vin Verification
19 Accident Roadway Or Private
19 Traffic Hazard
18 Supplemental
17 Assist A Motorist
13 Dispute Non-Family
13 Theft
11 Dispute Family
10 Animal Complaint
10 Assist Other Agency
9 Accident With Injury
9 Criminal Damage To Property
8 Repossession
8 Unknown Problem Person Down
7 Fraud
6 Relay Subject Or Item
6 Threats
5 Abandoned Vehicle
5 Burglary Residential Or Business
5 Criminal Trespass
5 Direct Traffic
5 Juvenile Complaint
5 Suicide Attempt
4 Harassment
4 Psychiatric Patient
3 Disorderly Conduct
3 Improperly Parked Vehicle
3 Warrant Service
2 Animal Bite
2 Assault
2 Burglary In Progress
2 Cardiac Respiratory Arrest
2 Child Custody Case
2 Discharging Firearm
2 Hit And Run
2 Lost Or Mislaid Property
2 Missing Person
2 Next List Wrecker
2 Noise Disturbance
2 Recovered Property
2 Stolen Vehicle
1 Assault With Injuries
1 Child Or Elder Abuse
1 Civil Matter
1 Death Investigation
1 Drug Case
1 Family Violence
1 Fight In Progress
1 Subject Armed
1 Suicide Completed
1 Tow Log
1 Unknown Trouble