Week of June 19-25
Total Jail population: 564
Total U.S. Citizens: 532
Non-U.S. Citizens: 32
Males: 462
0-17: 6
18-29: 159
30-39: 152
40-49: 82
50-59: 45
60-69: 16
70+: 2
Females: 102
0-17: 0
18-29: 28
30-39: 38
40-49: 20
50-59: 13
60-69: 3
70+: 0
Sex Offenders:
There are currently 187 sex offenders registered with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Coweta County Jail Bookings by Charge
During this past week, 151 individuals were booked into the Coweta County Jail. Of these, 35 charges were felonies and 93 were misdemeanors. Some individuals have multiple charges.
Felonies
8 VGCSA Schedule 1/2 Narcotic Possession
5 Possession Of Firearm Or Knife During Commission Of Crime
4 Purchase/ Possess/ Manufacture/ Distribution/ Sale Controlled Substance-Multiple Counts
3 Criminal Damage To Property—Second Degree
3 Manufacture/deliver/distribute Or Possess of Drugs With Intent To Distribute
3 Probation Violation
2 Court Appearance
2 Going Inside Guardline With Weapon, Liquor Or Drugs
2 Purchase/ Possession/ Manufacture/ Distribution/ Sale Of Drugs
2 Receipt, Possession Or Transport Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
2 VGCSA Methamphetamine Trafficking
1 Burglary Second Degree (Non-Dwelling, Forcible Entry)
1 Criminal Interference With Govt Property
1 Cruelty To Children—Second Degree
1 Failure To Appear
1 Failure To Register As Sex Offender
1 Fleeing/ Attempting To Elude Police Officer
1 Forgery Third Degree (Check $1,500+ Or 10+ Checks)
1 Hold For Other Agency
1 Possession Of Firearm Or Knife During Commission of Crime
1 Sex Offender—Failure To Register
1 Superior Court Sentence
1 Terroristic Threats And Acts
1 Theft By Conversion
1 Theft By Conversion
1 Theft By Shoplifting
1 Theft By Taking
1 Theft By Taking (Auto)
1 Theft By Taking (Other)
1 VGCSA Marijuana Possession With Intent To Distribute
1 VGCSA Marijuana Possession
1 Possession Of Firearm/ Knife During Commission Of Crime
Misdemeanor
19 Driving While License Suspended Or Revoked
9 Marijuana—Possess Less Than 1 Ounce
6 Failure To Maintain Lane
6 Giving False Name, Address, Or Birthdate To Law Enforcement
6 Probation Violation
6 Speeding
5 Driving While Unlicensed
5 No Proof Of Insurance
5 Possession And Use Of Drug-Related Objects
5 Reckless Conduct
5 Suspended/ Revoked License
4 City Violation Of Probation
4 Disorderly Conduct
4 DUI—Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol
4 Operating Vehicle Without Registration/ Valid Tag
4 Safety Belts; Required Usage
4 Theft By Shoplifting
3 Defective Equipment
3 DUI Alcohol—Less Safe
3 Failure To Appear
3 Hold For Other Agency
3 Open Container In Passenger Area Of Vehicle In Operation
3 Simple Battery—Family Violence
2 Affray (Fighting)
2 Battery
2 Criminal Trespass
2 NPD Trespass—Private Property
2 Operating Motor Vehicle Suspended Registration
2 Simple Assault—Family Violence
2 Simple Battery
2 Stop Sign Violation (Failure To Yield)
1 Battery Simple
1 Child Restraint Violation
1 Criminal Trespass—Family Violence
1 Cruelty To Children—Second Degree
1 Display Of License Plates
1 Driver To Use Due Care, Use Of Phone Or Radio
1 Driving On A Divided Highway, Restricted Access
1 Driving Without A Valid License
1 DUI—Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol—Concentration
1 DUI—Driving Under The Influence Of Drugs
1 DUI Combined Influence—Less Safe
1 Endangering Security Interest
1 Failure To Yield To Emergency Vehicle
1 Family Violence Protection Order Violation
1 Following Too Closely
1 Hands Free Violation
1 Headlights Required (Provisions For When Required)
1 Illegal Materials/ Window Tint
1 Improper Backing
1 Improper Turn At Intersection
1 Juvenile Court Sentence
1 License To Be Carried And Exhibited On Demand
1 Mandatory Education
1 NPD Indecent Dress; Exposure
1 NPD Public Drunkenness
1 NPD Resisting, Interfering With Officers
1 Obstruction Of Officers
1 Passing In No Passing Zone
1 Passing On Double Yellow Line
1 PPD Obstruction Of Police Officer
1 PPD Trespassing
1 Reckless Driving
1 Simple Assault
1 State Court Sentence
1 Terroristic Threats And Acts
1 Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
1 Theft By Taking
1 Willful Interference With Emergency Medical Professional
1 Willful Obstruction Of Law Enforcement Officers
1 Windshields And Windshield Wipers Required
Calls For Service
During this past week, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to or initiated 954 calls for service. These numbers are provided by the sheriff’s office. Below is a breakdown of all dispatched calls by the call type for each incident. This report is for Incoming Calls for Service only that are responded to by Coweta Sheriff's Office Deputies only. This does not include calls for service for GPD, NPD or SPD.
223 911 Hang-Up Call
87 Alarm Residential Or Business
64 Suspicious Subject or Vehicle Activity
51 Escort
45 Traffic Complaint
45 Welfare Check
36 Assist A Motorist
31 Log Information
26 Accident Roadway Or Private
26 Dispute Family
22 Accident With Injury
21 Assist Other Agency
21 Dispute Non-Family
20 Animal Complaint
18 VIN Verification
16 Supplemental
16 Theft
15 Fraud
11 Noise Disturbance
10 Criminal Damage To Property
10 Entering Auto
9 Discharging Firearm
8 Repossession
8 Traffic Hazard
8 Unknown Trouble
7 Hit And Run
7 Unknown Problem Person Down
6 Psychiatric Patient
5 Assault
5 Burglary Residential Or Business
5 Lost Or Mislaid Property
4 Abandoned Vehicle
4 Child Custody Case
4 Harassment
4 Threats
3 Child Or Elder Abuse
3 Civil Matter
3 Criminal Trespass
3 Improperly Parked Vehicle
3 Juvenile Complaint
3 Missing Person
3 Stolen Vehicle
3 Suicide Attempt
3 Tow Log
3 Warrant Service
2 Assault With Injuries
2 Cardiac Respiratory Arrest
2 Death Investigation
2 Drug Case
2 Funeral Escort
2 Gunshot Stab Wound
2 Relay Subject Or Item
1 Accident With Fatality
1 Animal Bite
1 Be On The Lookout
1 Child Locked In Vehicle
1 Civil Or Committal Paper Service
1 Direct Traffic
1 Disorderly Conduct
1 Fight In Progress
1 Open Door
1 Recovered Property
1 Runaway Juvenile
1 Sexual Offense