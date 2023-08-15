Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of profiles of Coweta County municipalities.
As Staley Park was mowed and cleaned, lifelong Sharpsburg resident Mayor Blue Cole sat in the pavilion and talked about the town that in 2018 he was elected to serve.
As he talked, it was clear that he was excited about his hometown and the people that he represents. His goal, he said, is to set up the community, its businesses and residents to succeed.
“If we’re not here to make things better, what the hell are we here for?” Cole said. “That’s just the way that I’ve come to look at it.”
Since he’s been in office, he’s tried to do that in a number of ways, including upgrading the town’s street signs to a black-and-white color scheme to help visually identify them as part of the town. He would like to add signs at the entrances of the town and come to Main Street signs, Cole said. In addition, the town recently created a Downtown Development Authority to help promote the downtown.
The biggest little town nobody’s heard of
“Sharpsburg is the biggest little town that nobody’s ever heard of,” Cole said. “We have 335 people that are (in) municipal Sharpsburg, but the zip code has … I’ve heard estimates of 25,000 to 30,000.”
And if the staff get a call for help outside the town limits, but in the zip code, they will do their best to help, he added.
Floyd Jones, Sharpsburg town administrator, said it’s a level of service and caring they want to provide.
“It’d be easy for us to just say, ‘That’s not us,’” Jones said. “We may not have the say … but we can get you (to) the right person.”
It’s one way the town tries to remove bureaucracy for residents and build relationships, he said.
“(We try) to take the governmental, bureaucratic edge off,” Jones said. “To be responsive and also at the same time, be responsible.”
The town staff really does help give the town the friendly atmosphere that makes it so special, Cole said.
Jones and Julie Crudo-Stroud, deputy town administrator, though, said Sharpsburg’s people, its families and its history give the town its character.
Sharpsburg’s history
Sharpsburg was established in 1825 and incorporated in 1871. It’s named for Judge Elias Sharp – owner of one of the first homes in the town – who helped incorporate it, according to the Sharpsburg website. Cole said Sharp settled on the land after receiving it in a land lottery.
The town experienced a period of growth after incorporating, as cotton gins and warehouses grew up around the railroad, the town’s website states. Then, during the Depression, the trend reversed as cotton and other agriculture began to lose importance.
Currently, the town has nearly 40 businesses operating within its borders, a lot for a municipality with less than 350 people, Cole said. Some are longstanding and others are new — a smattering of each, Jones said.
Sharpsburg Pizza & Pub is fairly new to the town. It recently celebrated its first anniversary.
Co-owners of the restaurant, Veronica and Shep Harris bought the existing business Dixie Dogz Cafe before turning it into a pizza place with partners Josh and April Yarbrough, Veronica Harris said.
“Shep is an entrepreneur,” she said of her husband. “He saw a vision of the place.”
The Harrises have lived in Sharpsburg for about seven years. They used to live in Senoia, but had friends in Sharpsburg and were drawn to the quaint, quiet, rural town, she said.
“We love (Sharpsburg), honestly,” Harris said.
Chris Cobb, owner of Sharpsburg Barbershop, has been doing business in the town for seven years, he said. He’s been cutting hair for 25 and could do that anywhere. But it’s the people in Sharpsburg that make him open the doors each morning, he said.
“People will make or break most anything,” Cobb said. “In a business where you deal with people all day long, we appreciate the quantity of good people that we see come in here on a day-to-day basis.”
His wife, Amanda Cobb, is from an equally small town in Ohio and said she likes the atmosphere in Sharpsburg.
“Everybody is real close and friendly, and all the business owners are friendly with each other, and we all try to help each other out when we can,” she said. “People look out for each other here, and I like that.”
Her husband agreed.
“It’s refreshing to know that there are plenty of good people around,” he said. “You see the news and all the craziness that’s going on, and you need that reassurance that there are still good people.”
Looking to the future
But even as residents enjoy the small town feel of Sharpsburg, some are working to help prepare for the growth they see is inevitable.
Cole, for instance, is adamant that the town needs to build the infrastructure necessary to prepare for future growth.
The town owns the lots around the A & O Community Center and Staley Park. He sees that as an opportunity, Cole said.
“Do we make this a municipal building and do an auditorium, a stage, basketball court, a theater?” he mused. “Do we make it a flexible work space?”
The town needs to be able to grab talent, people and money to help it grow strategically, Cole said. So, he’s trying to start those conversations now to prepare.
“A lot of elected officials just look at, ‘I’m gonna try to do this in my term or I need to do this before the next election,’” Cole said. “One of the things I’ve learned is that you’ve got to look out a little further than that. There’s some things like transportation improvements that you have to take a five-and 10-year, maybe even 15-year, in the case of (highways) 16 and 54, view of it.”
April Yarbrough moved to Sharpsburg eight years ago with her husband, Coweta County native Josh Yarbrough. They have set down roots in their new community, including partnering with Veronica and Shep Harris in the pizza restaurant. April is a member of the city’s new DDA.
The DDA members will take their oaths at their first meeting this month, she said.
“It’s a very exciting time,” April Yarbrough said.
The DDA was created in June to help promote and grow business in Sharpsburg’s downtown. The business owners in the town already are a tight-knit community, Yarbrough said. The DDA was the next logical step for the town, she said.
“Our goal is to see a walkable destination, because that’s the American dream,” she said. “We don’t want Sharpsburg to be just a bump in the road between Senoia and Newnan.”
And even as Sharpsburg grows, Harris said, she’s not worried about losing the character of the town.
“Growth is good,” she said. “Growth is change.”
•••
At A Glance...
Town of Sharpsburg
Population: 335
Businesses: about 40
Founded in 1825 and incorporated in 1871
Government officials
Mayor: Blue Cole
Council members: Elizabeth Good, Standley D. Parten, Alexander Edge and Tom Teagle