Caleb Dykes, a career and technical student from Sharpsburg, was a winner in the 2023 national SkillsUSA Championships held in Atlanta recently.
Dykes, who attends Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, was awarded the high school bronze medal in Pin Design.
More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
A total of 1,250 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students at the SkillsUSA Awards Session. Many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships.
Skill Point Certificates were also awarded to the national medalists for meeting a threshold score in their event as an indicator of proficiency and workplace readiness. Students can add the certificate to their employment portfolio.
Students were invited to the event based on their outstanding state-level performance in career competitions held earlier this spring. At the SkillsUSA Championships, each student demonstrated their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in one of 110 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.
Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,200 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.
"This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest,” SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis said. “Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members."
The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference.
The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.
About SkillsUSA
SkillsUSA is America's champion of the skilled trades. It's a student-led partnership of education and industry that's building the skilled workforce our nation depends on with graduates who are career ready, day one.
Representing nearly 380,000 career and technical education students and teachers, SkillsUSA chapters thrive in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. SkillsUSA's mission empowers students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. That mission is accomplished through the SkillsUSA Framework of Personal Skills, Workplace Skills and Technical Skills Grounded in Academics, which is integrated into classroom curriculum.
Through Framework instruction, students develop the character-shaping leadership skills – teamwork, communication, professionalism and more – that successful careers and lives demand. At the same time, students hone their high-level technical skills against current industry standards in more than 130 skilled trade areas, from 3-D animation to welding.
The result? Focused, confident and highly skilled graduates who are ready to work, ready to lead and ready to make a difference in our schools, workplaces and communities. A vital solution to the skills gap, where more in-demand skilled trades positions are available than qualified professionals to fill them, SkillsUSA has served more than 14 million difference-making members since 1965.
