Since 2019, Sharpsburg has been working on improving the parking lot at its A&O Bridges Community Center and Staley Park. Finally after four years, the project is nearing completion.
Sharpsburg Mayor Blue Cole said all that’s left are some finishing touches including the reinstallation of some of the playground equipment displaced by the paved parking spaces.
“We have made a direct investment into the community and our residents by improving the park, by improving (the community center),” Cole said. “This is our SPLOST investment right here.”
The town spent the majority of its special purpose local option sales tax proceeds on the parking lot in the last few years — more than $121,000 of its $146,303 in SPLOST 2019 expenditures, according to records provided by the city.
But just as importantly, the city used its partnership with Coweta County for the project, Cole said. In fact, the last payment made on the project for $81,945 was made to Coweta County and Blount Construction.
“We used their expertise and their experience and materials and labor,” he said. “It was just so efficient, financially efficient.”
The county provided the labor to grade and pave the parking lot, helped the town meet environmental regulations and did the bidding for materials, Cole said.
But that is just phase one of the work on the town complex, which consists of the park, the recreation building, town hall, the parking lot and other assorted buildings bordering the developed properties, he said. Sharpsburg was also able to purchase a home next door to the park, the Beckom property. The home will be razed and the property repurposed in the future, Cole said.
Additionally, he said he’d like to be able to put in a path from the community center to the city’s library. Although the library is only a short distance away, it isn’t visible from the property because of a tangle of trees and bushes between the two, Cole said.
The work on the property is important because in addition to being a gathering spot for residents, the community center is a significant revenue driver for the town of less than 350 people. Floyd Jones, town administrator, said community center rentals brought in $25,195 in 2022 and $11,236 from classes, a total of $36,431.
For perspective, in that same year the town took in $27,228 in current year property tax and $2,200 in prior year property tax, a total of $29,428, Jones said.
“It would definitely hurt if we didn’t have the community center,” Jones said.
The new parking lot expanded available parking at the center from about 12 to about 35, Jones added.
Cole said that’s especially important during events.
“We probably bring more than 10,000 to 12,000 people through our community center each year,” he said. “The fact that we can bring and cast such a wide net and bring so many people in really drives that community feel.”
The town hosts weekly classes and other town events such as the Sharpsburg Market and the Sharpsburg Book Fair at the center, as well as renting the property, he said.
Town officials had to do a lot of planning for the parking lot. For instance, switching from permeable gravel to a paved parking lot meant dealing with the rainwater runoff was an important consideration.
So the city decided to do a bioswale with an under drain to collect and filter the runoff. Bioswales are constructed with four layers. The top layer is densely planted vegetation. The second layer is sand which is laid atop gravel, scoria or clay pellets. Under that is a drain tube to keep the bioswale from overflowing.
“One of my previous jobs, I managed EPD grants for water quality,” Cole said. “So, I was familiar with bioswales and permeable pavement and stormwater retention, and I knew that we could do these things and set us up for future environmental stewardship.”
The bioswale could help the city if it applies for grants for other projects it would like to do, he added.