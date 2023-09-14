A Sharpsburg City Council meeting took a contentious turn Sept. 11 over a request for help to reduce gun violence.
A resident identifying himself as a “sovereign citizen” accused Mayor Blue Cole of overstepping his authority by signing a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp without consulting council members.
Cole was one of 45 Georgia mayors who signed a letter to Kemp, urging him to “act to reduce the increasing gun violence that impacts the communities that we serve.”
The letter was dated Sept. 1.
During a public comment portion of the meeting, Sharpsburg resident John Morris – a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel – asked council members if they were aware of the letter to Kemp; whether they had reviewed, discussed or voted on it; and what their thoughts were on the matter.
Council member Tom Teagle responded that the letter to Kemp appears that “we as Sharpsburg managers have gone along with these Democratic talking points,” Teagle said.
Cole disagreed, pointing out that only mayors signed the letter, not council members. He also referred to the city charter, which requires that Sharpsburg’s mayors not align themselves with a particular political party.
“How can these be partisan talking points when (the office of mayor) is nonpartisan?” Cole asked. “A letter like this doesn’t have to be run by the council. It’s just like signing a resolution. It’s a ceremonial statement. It’s part of the job (of being mayor).”
Cole reminded council members that the letter was sent out the same day a student was arrested at East Coweta High School for possessing a loaded handgun.
“And you want to fuss at me for signing a letter that talks about reducing gun violence?” Cole asked.
Council member Alex Edge said Cole was within his rights to sign the letter. However, he said he disagreed with its contents and countered that the letter to Gov. Kemp is different from signing a resolution or ceremonial statement.
“You know it’s a hot issue that … affects someone's Second Amendment rights,” Edge said. “It’s vague talking points. It's grandstanding. It’s a bad look.”
Teagle accused Cole of misrepresenting the people of Sharpsburg.
“Democrats are the only people that believe (what was in the letter),” Teagle said.“You represent the people of Sharpsburg, so you represent us in that letter. You have no business signing the letter. I don’t want to be associated with a letter I do not agree with. You never gave us the courtesy of letting us know that you would be signing it. You impugn the reputation of a lot of people in the city and in the 30277 zip code.”
Cole retorted that his signature on the letter is no different than Teagle publicly commenting at a Coweta County Board of Commissioners meeting, where Teagle questioned the validity of the county’s voting system in Coweta County and requested a return to paper ballots.
“Why is it ok to claim you’re a council member from Sharpsburg when you talk to the county commission about personal opinions regarding paper ballots, but not when I sign a letter?” Cole asked.
The discussion eventually devolved into a shouting match between Cole and Morris, who accused the mayor of “taking away our rights.”
“You better check yourself,” Morris told Cole. “You have exceeded your authority. I’m a sovereign citizen of this town.”
Cole, who has served as mayor for five years, is not seeking re-election this fall. His term ends in December.
Former council member Polly Garlington, who is currently running for the Post 4 council seat, said the outburst was unfortunate and the meeting was unusually politically charged for Sharpsburg.
“Our town has never been political, and no one could have been prepared for what happened to him,” she said. “I’ve pushed his buttons plenty of times, but he’s never been rude or mean to me because that’s not his personality. But you just can’t sit there and take it. It’s not if the issue was right or wrong, it’s how it was presented.
“(Cole is) the spokesperson for the town and doesn’t need a consensus,” she added.
Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard, who previously served as director of Friends of the LINC, has experienced similar backlash for signing the letter.