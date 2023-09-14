20230916 Sharpsburg Meeting

Mayor Blue Cole is confronted by Sharpsburg resident John Morris during Monday's council meeting. 

 Photo courtesy Polly Garlington

A Sharpsburg City Council meeting took a contentious turn Sept. 11 over a request for help to reduce gun violence.

A resident identifying himself as a “sovereign citizen” accused Mayor Blue Cole of overstepping his authority by signing a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp without consulting council members.