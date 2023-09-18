The Town of Sharpsburg Library is going through some changes, said Tom Teagle, a town council member and founding member of the Friends of the Library.
The library is in the process of transitioning from an all-purpose library to a children’s library, he said.
Teagle got the go-ahead from the council to make the change, and council members also agreed to provide funding to renovate the inside of the building. So although it is open, the library is in disarray, with empty bookshelves and books piled in boxes.
Teagle founded the Friends of the Library group about four or five years ago, shortly after he moved to Sharpsburg, he said.
“I came down and kind of poked around here, and it was in awful shape,” Teagle said. “So we put together the Friends of the Library and probably half a dozen of us, including Polly (Garlington), came in and cleaned everything up, got rid of the mice and all the paper books, and we literally wiped down every book in the place with vinegar and water.”
They had planned general interest and children’s programs and were able to hold just one before
COVID-19 hit and stopped everything in its tracks, he said. And even now that the pandemic is over, the library hasn’t recovered.
Before COVID-19, traffic through the library was steady, Teagle said, but now, it’s much slower. So, a couple of months ago, the Friends of the Library decided to start up again.
It was Garlington who made the suggestion that the library become a children’s library, said April Yarborough, another member of the Friends group.
“I said,‘That’s a great idea,’” Yarborough said. “Adults use libraries, don’t get me wrong. But an impact of this size would be more beneficial to children.”
At just about 600 square feet – including the bathroom – the library is diminutive. Yarbrough pointed to two bookcases under a window in the corner, which used to house the children’s section. To really make an impact, the space needs to be used wisely, she said.
Those shelves will house the books for lower elementary level readers. The other bookcases will house children’s book selections for infants, preschool, upper elementary age and middle school age readers, along with two full-wall bookcases that will house high school and parent materials, Yarbrough said. There will also be a section of reference materials and interactive toys.
Adults will be able to sign up for Hoopla, an online library, Teagle said.
Council members also agreed to add two new free library kiosks in town. In addition to the one near the Town Hall, kiosks will be installed at Williams Circle and Wellsburg Station, Teagle said.
New flooring will be installed in the library in the coming weeks, and the paint will be touched up after that, Yarbrough said. The Friends will also be installing benches that will provide everyday seating, but also can be moved to provide seating for special events, Teagle said.
“(It will) pretty much make a theater setting for the presentations,” he said. “It’s going to be cool.”
They hope to have all the work done, including the installation of a new cataloging system, by Dec. 16, when Santa will be there to talk to the kids, Yarborough said.
Because of the small space, people will have to sign up for a time slot to visit Santa, who will be at the library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..
Currently, the library is open from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. It also opens on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If anyone wants to visit in the off hours, they can call Town Hall at 770-251-4171 and someone will come open it for them, Teagle and Yarborough said.
Once the library is fully reopened, the hours may change, Yarbrough said.
“We want it to remain small with a big impact,” Yarborough said of the library. “Something doesn’t have to be big in size to be big in heart.”