Sharpsburg voters will have a choice for Post 4 council this election.
Elizabeth Good, who previously served in the seat, resigned to run for mayor, leaving the seat open with no incumbent. The seat is elected at large, so all Sharpsburg voters will have a voice in who takes office.
Former council member Polly Garlington, 92, and political newcomer Cameron Cole Hyde, 37, both qualified to run for the seat.
Both candidates say they love their town. Garlington moved to Sharpsburg in 1999 after falling in love with the historic home in which she now lives. Once she relocated there, she discovered that the community was even better than she thought.
“It was just a comfortable little place to be,” she said.
Hyde said he likes the small-town feel of his hometown. But as much as he loves that, he also recognizes that the small town can get left behind when it comes to revenue.
“We’re not like Senoia that gets the movie revenue coming in,” Hyde said.
It’s important to use what money does come in wisely, he said.
Hyde wants to get more involved so he can have a hand in improving the town, particularly the downtown area, he said.
“I grew up on Terrentine (Road), which runs right through downtown, and now I live across the street,” Hyde said.
He misses the activities that Sharpsburg used to host there. The town used to have a festival downtown with vendors and family activities, and he would like to bring back something like that.
“I’d just like to see Sharpsburg not forgotten,” Hyde said.
Garlington echoed those sentiments. As the years have gone by and new people have moved in, the sense of community has been lost. People have to be reminded of that, she said.
“There used to be the saying in the town, ‘The streets are where old friends meet,’” Garlington said. “I think there needs to be some outreach to the residents now to try to redevelop that.”
Once people gain that sense of place, they’ll start coming together, she said.
Both Hyde and Garlington would like to see the old playground in Staley Park reinstalled. The playground equipment was moved to make room for an expansion of the parking lot for the park, Town Hall and the A & O Bridges Community Center. It has yet to be reinstalled, they said.
“It was by far the most popular thing there,” Garlington said. “Anytime you passed by there, and I passed a lot, there were always kids at the playground. Always.”
Hyde said his 8-year-old used to love to play there, and he’d like to see the playground brought back and even expanded. He said if the city doesn’t have the money, he’d search for grants to do the project.
Garlington also had a number of other issues she said she would like to tackle if elected. For instance, she said some of the council members are absent from the meetings more often than she’d like.
“They’ve missed five or so council meetings all in one year,” Garlington said. “I just think if you’re not going to attend to the town business, you shouldn’t apply to get the job.”
Garlington would clarify the town ordinances dealing with conflict of interest and add language about absenteeism to combat that problem, she said.
She added that with Sharpsburg bordered by hHighways 16, 54 and 154, traffic can be a problem, particularly for children getting on and off school buses.
Garlington also said she thinks more residents needed to be involved in making decisions about the town, maybe by serving on boards and commissions. Sharpsburg already has a good website and Facebook page, she said. The town should make use of them to notify residents of events and issues.
As a teacher, Garlington learned to talk to people of all ages and walks of life, she said, which would serve the town council well.
Hyde said his work also provides him with experience that would be an asset on the council. As a service technician, he has to look at everything at the gas stations he helps serve, from the gas pumps to the registers inside, and how it all works together to solve the problems they are experiencing, he said.
“Tackling different obstacles every day is a good quality,” Hyde said.
He also said as a lifelong resident of the city, he knows the people and the issues they face well.
Garlington also listed that as one of her strengths. She taught at both Newnan and East Coweta high schools and is very well-versed in the issues that people in the county face, she said.
Sharpsburg Town Council Post 4 Candidates:
Polly Garlington
Age: 92
Address: Main Street, Sharpsburg
Occupation: Retired teacher
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business and education from University of South Carolina and Specialist degree in education from Georgia State University.
Political experience: Two terms on Sharpsburg Town Council
Cameron Cole Hyde
Age: 37
Address: Cole Street, Sharpsburg
Occupation Service technician for Southern Pump and Tank Company
Education: Associate’s degree in business management from Gordon State College
Political experience: none