Serenbe expanding into Coweta
GEORGIA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Coweta County acreage will become home to a new neighborhood of Serenbe, according to local officials.

“Any families in the Brooks Elementary, Madras Middle, or Northgate High School districts who have been interested in living at Serenbe, can now move to Serenbe with all of the wellness lifestyle components and still enjoy their Coweta County public schools,” said Garnie Nygren, chief operating officer, Serenbe Development.