Serenbe expanding into Coweta

Coweta County acreage will become home to a new neighborhood of Serenbe, according to local officials.
“Any families in the Brooks Elementary, Madras Middle, or Northgate High School districts who have been interested in living at Serenbe, can now move to Serenbe with all of the wellness lifestyle components and still enjoy their Coweta County public schools,” said Garnie Nygren, chief operating officer, Serenbe Development.
Serenbe, a development in the city of Chattahoochee Hills begun in 2004, is home to about 650 people. The mixed-use development includes homes, businesses and natural space designed to create a “community where people live, work, learn and play in celebration of life’s beauty. A place where connections between people, nature and the arts are nourished,” the website states.
Mike Morton, Community Development director for Chattahoochee Hills, said that there has been some land development on the Coweta County property, but no houses have been started yet.
Nygren said the Overlook Road has been installed and construction of homes is expected to begin in June 2023.
Serenbe is divided into neighborhoods called hamlets and this first construction in Coweta County is called Overlook. It will begin with about 40 homes, 29 of which will be custom homes, and eight townhomes. Prices will range from $495,000 for a lot and between $789,000 to $1.5 million for a finished home.
In all, Serenbe has about 300 acres in Coweta County, Nygren said.