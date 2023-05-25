One veteran in Senoia is on a mission to remind people what Memorial Day means — that freedom isn’t free.
People say “Happy Memorial Day,” but it isn’t really, said John Ivey.
“People did die to give us this day,” Ivey said.
For the last few years, Ivey has put up a display at his house in Senoia commemorating the sacrifices of Georgia servicemen and women. The first year, he put up black granite plaques and crosses for about 12 military killed in action. The second year he added 13 more.
“I set a goal of 100,” Ivey said.
He met that goal last year when he put out 100 crosses and flags with the plaques. He gets the names of deceased military from Georgia and Coweta County from thefallen.militarytimes.com . He etches their faces and names onto the four-by-six-inch black granite plaques himself.
“I wanted it to where it sends a message. This is the price of freedom,” Ivey said. “I wanted to bring faces to the day.”
This year, he is adding a homemade lighted glass display with patriotic pictures he picked up from the internet to shine at night, Ivey said.
Stories of the brave, acts big and small, sacrifice and service are what Ivey wants the public to remember this Memorial Day. Stories like that of Army Sgt. Joshua J. Strickland, a Special Forces Soldier who was killed, along with three others, in an insider attack on Sept. 21, 2013, while conducting range training in Gardez, Paktia Province, Afghanistan.
Ivey’s wife, Kristy Ivey, is not surprised that he wanted to create the display, and she approves.
“I am from a military family, and we raised our kids to respect the military,” Kristy Ivey said. “My daughter also loves what he does and enjoys watching it grow every year.”
Ivey is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served four years and went to bootcamp while on break from Newnan High School in the late 1980s. He never actually went on active duty, though, Ivey said. Still, he felt called to remind people of those who did and never came home.
Ivey cuts the tiles by hand and then sandblasts the images and information onto the tiles. Each tile takes him about 30 minutes per tile, and seven hours to put up the display, a true labor of love.
He wanted to learn sandblasting and etching and the plaques were his project.
It takes him a couple of months to prepare items for the display each year and about four or five hours to put it up.
“Recovery time is a couple of days, ’cause I’m sore,” Ivey said with a laugh.
But, even when he’s not working on the display, he’s looking at other displays for new ideas, Ivey said. His wife agreed, saying that Ivey is always trying to improve the display.
“He starts thinking about the following year as soon as he takes the current year down,” Kristy Ivey said, adding with a laugh, “My daughter and I always cringe when he says, ‘Hey, I have a new idea.’”
He doesn’t even want to think about how much money he’s sunk into the display, Ivey said. It’s his hobby and his way of honoring local heroes.
Next year, he’s thinking of adding a display for law enforcement, Ivey said.
"My family knows that when I set my mind to something, I'm going to do it, and I want people to think,” he said. “Think more about the holiday and what it represents."
(Tammy McCracken contributed to this story.)
If you want to visit the display
The display is at 13 Mount Paran Drive, Senoia, at John and Kristy Ivey’s home.
The flags and crosses will be visible all day, but the lighted glass pieces are best seen after dark, he said.
The display will be up through Memorial Day.