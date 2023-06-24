A Coweta County teen died after a teenage driver crashed a car on the interstate, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. Friday when a 2015 Infiniti Q5 was traveling northbound on Interstate 85 near mile marker 50 when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Officials said the car left the road, struck a guardrail and overturned several times. One of the passengers, identified as a 17-year-old male from Senoia, passed away at a local hospital.
Authorities have not released a cause for the crash or the conditions of the driver and other passengers as of Saturday evening.