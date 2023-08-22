Lepoma’s Pizzeria in Senoia failed an inspection for their restaurant and food truck, scoring a 67 and 63 respectively.
Among the violations were the lack of a certified food protection manager, not adhering to proper reheating procedures for hot holding and not properly holding a hot temperature, according to the inspection.
Inspectors observed reheated meatballs placed in a steam well at 130 F. Commercially processed foods should be reheated so all parts reach a minimum temperature of 135 F before placing them in the steam well for hot holding. The meatballs were discarded, according to the report.
Inspectors said they could not locate a temperature measuring device for time/ temperature control for safety foods.
During the inspection, the restaurant was reportedly not maintaining proper date marking.
Inspectors noticed foods without date labels such as chicken, marinara sauces and salad. All food items were labeled during the inspection.
Two open trap bait stations were also found in the main kitchen between the hot water heater and the reach-in freezer. The bait stations were not set out by a licensed pest control provider.
The bait stations were removed.
Inspectors also found issues with toxic substances not being properly identified. Two working bottles without common names were found and labeled on-site.
The food truck did not have a chemical for the cleanup of vomiting and diarrheal events.
The food truck inspection score automatically mirrors the score of the restaurant, and additional points are deducted for further infractions found inside the mobile unit.
How do restaurant inspections work?
When you’re looking for a meal out, you might want to look beyond the number and letter scores assigned to your favorite restaurants by environmental health specialists.
By law, inspection scores have to be posted in public view at all times. And if it looks like your cafe of choice didn’t earn its usual high marks, the reasons may surprise you.
Several times throughout the year, the Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects each place in the county that serves food.
That includes restaurants, bars, schools, food trucks, banquet facilities, and private event and reception venues. No notice is given when inspectors show up, which can be any time during hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped – whenever risk factors can be observed for compliance.
Using a checklist, the health specialist evaluates practices such as food handling and garbage disposal, as well as the physical areas in which food is prepared and stored. Pre-assigned a numerical value, violations are deducted from a 100-point maximum, with anything below 70 considered failing.
Establishments with chronically low inspection scores may have their licenses revoked for failing to meet the requirements set forth by public health officials, who classify violations in two major categories: “foodborne illness risk factors/ public health interventions” and “good retail practices.”
Food safety violations – which put customers at risk of physical illness from eating at food establishments – carry the most point deductions. The violations may include anything from improper temperature, storage and sourcing of food items to inadequate handwashing, dishwashing or cleaning/ sanitizing practices.
Employees who are ill, have poor personal hygiene or touch ready-to-eat food with bare hands can cause deductions for their employers.
Pest infestations must be treated by certified pest control specialists, but most other food safety violations can be remedied by employees and supervisors.
Common food-prep violations can include placing raw meat on shelves above cooked items or fresh produce in coolers, storing food containers on the floor, and not keeping hot and cold foods at the correct temperatures.
Mold or mildew buildup on ice and drink machines, lack of proper sanitizing chemicals, single-use food containers stored face up instead of face down, wet-stacked dishes and employee belongings in food prep areas also are common violations for Coweta food establishments.
A cracked tile or dusty corner may cost food establishments a few points on inspection reports, but chronically shabby and grimy buildings, kitchens and equipment points can often add up to big deductions for some eateries under the “good retail practices” portion of the inspection checklist.
Food establishments are required to follow guidelines like using water and ice from approved sources, properly labeling food, using thermometers to accurately measure food and storage temperatures, washing fruits and vegetables, having employees wear gloves to handle food and cleaning all food and non-food surfaces.
Restaurants must have hot and cold water available, proper plumbing and properly disposed-of sewage and wastewater, clean and working toilet facilities and adequate ventilation and lighting.
In addition to their most recent inspection scores, food establishments are required by law to post their business permits, a “first aid for choking” poster and mandatory hand washing instructions for employees. Any omissions can cost points during an inspection.
Major food safety violations must be corrected on-site with the inspector present, but more minor transgressions are typically recorded on the report and checked again during a subsequent visit.
According to the Department of Public Health, Georgia requires that every food establishment must have a Certified Food Protection Manager – referred to as the “person-in-charge” on inspection reports – on premises. That person typically holds a Georgia Food Handlers license earned through a training course in handling unpackaged food products served to the general public.
New environmental health specialists are subjected to a rigorous week of training initially, and veteran inspectors take refresher courses periodically to maintain common standards for inspection.
Additionally, both inspectors and restaurant operators sit for the same national food safety examination, ensuring the same familiarity with safe standards and practices. Georgia environmental health officials operate according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s model food code, and they are guided by the Georgia Restaurant Association.
For more information on the inspection process, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health/food-service. To search restaurant inspections throughout the state, visit https://ga.healthinspections.us/stateofgeorgia/.
For information about food safety certification classes, visit www.servsafe.com.