Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of profiles of Coweta County municipalities. The first profile, on Sharpsburg, ran in the Aug. 16 edition of The Newnan Times-Herald.
To those from outside the community, Senoia may be best known as a filming location. Senoia has appeared in dozens of movies and television shows.
The reminders of its popularity with movie directors and producers is scattered all over the downtown with Walking Dead memorabilia in shop windows, and plaques installed in the brick sidewalks bearing the names of movies and the year they were filmed in the city.
But for its residents, Senoia is still just a friendly, fun hometown.
Robin Jensen and her husband retired to the city 2 1/2 years ago, she said. They wanted to downsize and move close to their daughter in Peachtree City.
“There has not been one day we’ve regretted it; we love our city,” Jensen said of Senoia. “I walk into town with my husband. We walk the dog. We have breakfast or lunch or dinner. We shop here. They always have entertainment. The people are wonderful and they’re all local businesses, so you feel a part of the community.”
Balancing growth
Like much of Coweta County, Senoia has experienced a population boom. According to the U.S. Census Bureau in 2010, Senoia had 3,307 residents. Today, 5,663 people reside there.
Over the last 10 years the town has experienced significant growth, Senoia Mayor Dub Pearman said. But it will always be that same small town, he added.
A relative newcomer to the community, Pearman and his wife moved to Senoia in 2012. He understands the appeal. But as mayor, he also understands the tightrope the city must walk to accommodate the growth and insulate residents from the side effects of that growth.
“We’re trying to control that as much as possible, to make it incremental growth so we can balance the community between residential development, light industrial and commercial,” he said. “Because if we heavy load everything residential, then that offsets our local economy and pretty much dictates that we’ll be a bedroom community for everybody leaving to go work somewhere else and nobody coming in.”
Senoia is currently doing a Livable Centers Initiative through a grant program with the Atlanta Regional Commission. Through the initiative, the city is redesigning and unifying its development code to help the city manage and strategize growth, he said.
“We’re in the process of revamping a lot of our zoning in order to be able to plan better, create areas where we think more dense housing actually works to our advantage,” Pearman said.
The city is striving for 65 to 75 percent residential and 25 to 35 percent commercial to keep taxes low but still provide service delivery for everyone.
Being able to balance commercial and residential growth makes the local economy more stable and self sustaining, he said. Publix, for instance, has been a boon for the city’s local option sales tax. That money gets pumped back into the city to fund infrastructure and services.
The film industry, which is quite visible in the city, has also helped out local businesses, Pearman said.
The sets were built with supplies from the local hardware store. The actors were buying food from local grocers and restaurants. And every dollar put into the hands of those businesses was recycled in the community as the business owners and their employees spent their money in town.
“They say that tourist dollars get recycled like seven times and that somehow movie dollars only get recycled three times,” Pearman said. “I don’t know how they tell the difference between a tourist dollar at the cash register and a movie dollar at the cash register. But the fact that that money is getting recycled in the economy just makes it so much stronger.”
The filming also gives the town a different feel, said Jennica Cooper, who works in the city’s Welcome Center.
Cooper moved to Senoia after visiting with her mother on the way home from college. They were Walking Dead fans and wanted to see the sites from the show. But once there, she saw that the city had more to offer.
“It just had a nice vibe,” Cooper said.
The effects of tourism
Cooper is from a small town in Florida and likes living in small towns. But after living in Senoia for six years, she appreciates that the city’s draw to tourists also provides a diversity and an energy that other small towns might not have, she said.
Senoia’s downtown is filled with unique small businesses: “Mom and Pop type operations that people can’t experience anywhere else,” Pearman said.
The downtown helps unite the residents into a community, he said. Locals recognize the owners, and the owners recognize the locals, he said. And that’s the essence of a small town.
“A small town is where everybody is a somebody,” Pearman said.
So, he believes any residential growth must maintain easy access to the downtown for the residents.
“If people can’t walk or ride a golf cart or easily get to the downtown area and feel like they can participate in those activities, then they will feel just like visitors,” Pearman said.
Megan Hanlin has worked in Senoia for almost three years and appreciates the comfortable and fun atmosphere Senoia provides, she said.
“I like it,” Hanlin said. “It just kind of has a little bit of everything. You have everything you need; it’s like a small, little bubble.”
She also appreciates the historic buildings and residences in the city, which is nothing like Peachtree City, where she used to work, Hanlin said.
“I can picture a different time,” Hanlin said. “It’s fun to see.”
Senoia’s downtown is a historic district and can’t be changed on a whim, Pearman said. It won’t become a place populated by franchises for that reason. But he likes that; it helps create the character of the city, Pearman said.
Maureen Schuyler, director of the Senoia Area Historical Society History Museum, couldn’t agree more. The museum was established in a historic house on Couch Street in 2010. It’s filled with donations from the residents, and all of it is Newnan and Coweta County-centered.
The museum not only educates the residents about their history but visitors also learn about the area from the time of the Creek Indians all the way up to the Walking Dead, Schuyler said. It helps them understand and appreciate how Senoia became what it is today.
“Every town has a past and present and a future,” she said. “(The museum) is so valuable. Not only do we give (residents) a place to showcase what they donate to us, and to the people that visit …. it shows them we’re more than just a dot on the map and we have a story to tell.”
Appreciating community
Theresa Decker, owner of Book Love Bookshop of Senoia, lives in Peachtree City, but decided to open in Senoia in February 2022.
“I was very intrigued by Senoia capturing not only the local population but also the tourist population,” Decker said. “I had honestly just had a sit-down with myself and asked where I wanted to spend my every day, and Senoia won.”
Senoia is a charming city, one you might see in a Hallmark movie, she added, which is of course what draws the filming. But since opening, she’s learned to appreciate the people in the community.
“The community has embraced the bookshop,” Decker said. “We are not a struggling bookshop at all. People have made it their own, and it’s been really cool to see that.”
She has “regulars” that she sees on a weekly or even daily basis, and Decker loves that, she said.
“That’s been the unexpected, fun part of the business,” she said. “It’s been really cool.”
Lisa Thiffault, owner of Lisa’s Creperie, also appreciates the warm Senoia community. She and her husband moved to Senoia in 2016 and opened the restaurant downtown in 2019. At that point, they already knew the city was a great place to raise a family, but as business owners, they gained a new perspective of the town.
“It really is just all about the community,” Thiffault said. “We love the golf cart district, all the small businesses that are growing. … It’s wonderful to be a part of it.”
The business owners work together in local merchant groups, and she and some other business owners organized Alive After 5 on the third Friday night of each month. “That helps bring the community even more so together than it already is,” Thiffault said.
The character of Senoia has drawn the movie industry, but in many ways, it’s also helped shape the town into what it is. The tourists who come to visit leave their money, yes, but they also are threads in the fabric of the community helping to draw unique businesses, bringing their enthusiasm and appreciation for what the town offers. The city’s Downtown Development Authority reflected that dynamic in a slogan it dreamed up to market the town: “The perfect setting. For life.”
Locals may not recognize the connection, but they recognize the results.
Jensen does. She describes the town as perfect for her and her husband.
“It’s just so fun and so nice,” Jensen said. “And you don’t run into these towns every day.”
City of Senoia
Established in 1860 and incorporated on Dec. 12, 1866.
Population: 5,663 estimated by Census.gov
Biggest employers: WinPak Films Inc. and TenCate Protective Fabrics
Government officials:
Mayor Dub Pearman
City Council members: Tracy Brady, Maurice Grover, Matthew Foust and Dale Reeder