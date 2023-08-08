The Senoia City Council held its first public hearing for a proposed 4.587 millage rate, the same as last year, for about a dozen people on Monday.
Three people spoke at the public hearing, mainly asking questions about how the proposed millage rate might affect them.
Senoia City Manager Harold Simmons said that in order to balance the budget, staff recommended that the council members maintain the 4.587 millage rate that it had levied in 2022.
“Any number less, all city projects will need to be reevaluated,” Simmons said.
Because of an increase in the city’s tax digest, 4.587 mills would bring in about $465,346 more than it did last year or a 14.7 percent increase. Based on the state’s formula to remove the effects of inflation caused by higher assessments, the city would have to roll back its millage rate to 3.99, Simmons said.
But Simmons said that the city is dealing with the same inflated costs that drove housing prices and thus, assessments, up.
“The increases that are affecting this budget include public safety, the cost of fuel … inflation in utilities, IT service and overall cost of goods,” he said.
The city has seen the cost of fuel increase by more than $30,000 this year, Simmons added. In addition, the city is looking to hire a new police officer and a planning director to manage growth, he said.
The 4.587 millage rate was the lowest in the five year history, Simmons said. In 2018, the city’s rate was 5.605. In 2019, it increased to 5.593. In 2020, it was 5.506 and in 2021 it was 4.95.
Resident Ben Wadley questioned why the city needed a planning director. He asked if other towns the size of Senoia had planning directors.
“Every city that is our size, that is growing, needs a city planner,” Mayor Dub Pearman answered.
“Has a cost analysis been done on the current staff versus adding a city planner?” Wadley asked. “Do you have a projected return on investment?”
Pearman said the city could look into doing that but hadn’t at that point.
Another resident, Steven Stock, complained that the increases were difficult for residents because of the economy.
“They just blatantly raise everybody’s taxes, 100 percent, based on arbitrary information,” Stock said.
Pearman said it’s also kind of arbitrary for the city.
“Because we’re trying to build a budget based on not knowing how much money we’re going to get.” he said. “We get that at the end of June and we have to make a decision by Aug. 23.”
But he noted that if a resident’s home was not reassessed, the taxes would not go up. The 14.7 percent increase in taxes is based on the increase over the rollback rate of 3.99 mills, Pearman said.
The city has two more millage rate hearings scheduled for Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. and Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. The council members will vote on the proposed millage rate at their meeting on Aug. 21.