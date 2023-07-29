20230729 Senoia

Small projects in downtown Senoia are one of the things included in a budget that is based on maintaining the current 4.587 millage rate. That means that some residents will see higher tax bills.

A bigger property tax bill is in the future for some Senoia residents.

The city of Senoia is planning to levy the same 4.587 millage rate it did last year. But this year, because of assessment increases, that same millage rate will bring in more money for the city.