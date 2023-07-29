A bigger property tax bill is in the future for some Senoia residents.
The city of Senoia is planning to levy the same 4.587 millage rate it did last year. But this year, because of assessment increases, that same millage rate will bring in more money for the city.
According to a five-year tax history published by the city, it will be the first time since at least 2019 that the city has not reduced the millage rate. In 2018, the rate was 5.605 mills, and it has gradually come down to its current 4.587 mills. The 2023 rollback rate would have been 3.99 mills.
Maintaining the millage rate will result in a tax increase of about 14.7 percent, according to a news release by the city.
“The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $250,000 is approximately $58.80,” the release states.
Senoia City Clerk Lynn Carter said the increase is necessary.
“It has to do with projects that are already in place,” Carter said.
Several small downtown projects and remapping of the city cemetery are included in the city’s draft budget, said Kathy Storey, Senoia’s director of finance.
The increase is also a consequence of growing pains, Storey said. Growth has created the need for more employees and more equipment, and inflation has also affected the budget, she said.
“The cost of doing business has really gone up,” she said.
The city will host public hearings about the proposed increase on Aug. 7 at 6 p.m., Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. and Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. All public hearings will be in the Senoia courtroom.