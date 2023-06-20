The Senoia City Council held the first public hearing for a host of variance requests filed by Wellstar regarding the development of a physician’s office facility on Highway 16.
The eight requested changes included increases to the size of the signage and internal lighting for the signage, decreases to the number of trees planted on the site, a decrease to the centerline curvature of the public road and the width of the sidewalks.
The city code does not allow internal lighting for signage, said Dana Johnson, city engineer. The staff did however recommend increasing the characters on the sign to the same variances allowed for other local businesses.
She also noted that staff recommended approval of the variance for the centerline curvature of the road. The current ordinance requires 400 feet, she said.
“Our ordinance does not anticipate a 25-mph road, but this road as proposed will be a 25-mph road and this intersection will be a red-light controlled intersection,” Johnson said. “Reducing the centerline curvature to 150 feet is appropriate since this will be a low-volume, low-speed and at a stop-controlled intersection.”
In addition, the staff recommended accepting the landscape architect’s variance request to include 70 trees in the landscaping rather than the nearly 100 required by the city’s ordinances. But the staff also suggested that the company invest in a bond of 150 percent of the cost and installation of the trees for three years — between $10,000 and $16,000. That bond could be used to replace any trees that might die, Johnson said.
The staff recommended approval of most of the variances with the exception of decreasing the width of the sidewalks from 6 feet to 5 feet, a reduction in the outdoor illumination requirements and internal lighting for the signage.
“Staff is recommending a denial because we do not see this as a hardship,” Johnson said.
The council members unanimously accepted staff recommendations on the requests. Now the variance requests will go to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission for a hearing and recommendation and then back to the council for final consideration, said Council member Tracy Brady.
In other business the council members:
— Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Coweta County accepting the conditions of the proposed 2025 special purpose local option sales tax. If residents vote to renew the tax, Senoia will receive 2.94 percent of the proceeds, an estimated $7,025,130 over six years. The council members did not discuss proposed SPLOST projects.
— Approved a resolution to update the schedule of fees on municode to reflect the fees already approved by the council members.