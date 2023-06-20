20230620 Senoia Council.jpg

The Senoia City Council hosted the first public hearing for a host of variance requests by Wellstar.

 Photo by Laura Camper

The Senoia City Council held the first public hearing for a host of variance requests filed by Wellstar regarding the development of a physician’s office facility on Highway 16.

The eight requested changes included increases to the size of the signage and internal lighting for the signage, decreases to the number of trees planted on the site, a decrease to the centerline curvature of the public road and the width of the sidewalks.