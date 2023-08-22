20230823 Black

Senoia Sgt. Chris Black received a Community Service award on Monday for his compassion in dealing with a homeless man after pulling him over for lack of insurance in 2022.

 Photo by Laura Camper

After a brief public hearing on Monday, Senoia City Council members voted to set the same millage rate as last year, 4.587 mills.

The city held three public hearings about the proposal, but no one spoke in favor or against the proposal on Monday — only two residents attended the hearing and meeting that followed.