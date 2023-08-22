After a brief public hearing on Monday, Senoia City Council members voted to set the same millage rate as last year, 4.587 mills.
The city held three public hearings about the proposal, but no one spoke in favor or against the proposal on Monday — only two residents attended the hearing and meeting that followed.
The millage rate of 4.587 mills will bring in more revenue for the city as the tax digest has increased this year. Because of that, the state requires that the millage rate be advertised as a tax increase and three public hearings be held. The city held those public hearings on Aug. 7, 14 and 21, said City Manager Harold Simmons.
The rollback rate, which is calculated using a state-mandated formula, would have been 3.99 mills. Maintaining the 4.587 millage rate means that homeowners will pay 14.7 percent more than they would if the city had rolled back the rate, Simmons said.
Since no one asked to speak at the public hearing, the council members moved right into the meeting at which they approved the 4.587 millage rate unanimously. Council member Tracy Brady was not at the meeting.
“In addition, the city shall levy the necessary millage rate for fire districts 3 and 9 and fire bond as necessary by contract or agreement,” Mayor Dub Pearman read from the resolution.
In addition, at the city auditor’s request, the council members approved an amendment to the city’s 2022 budget for the police department.
The changes included an increase of $17,982 in salary expenditures, $72,500 in communication expenditures and $90,482 in fines and forfeitures revenue.
“Just to clarify,” Pearman said. “We’ve already made the motions for the expenditures. This is just to clean up the paperwork in the budget.”
The council members also canceled the scheduled Sept. 4 meeting for Labor Day.
After the meeting ended, council members recognized Sgt. Chris Black for his compassion in dealing with a homeless man whose vehicle he had to impound after pulling him over for lack of insurance in 2022.
Senoia police Chief Jason Edens presented Black with the department’s Community Service Award. After Black realized that the man was living in his vehicle, he called the warming shelter in Newnan to find him a bed, called on a colleague to take him there and even fulfilled the order of Instacart groceries the man had been on the way to deliver.
“We didn’t know anything about it … until the man came to court,” Edens said.
The man’s probation officer told Edens that the man had a job and a place to live. He was taking courses to better his life. He was turning his life around, Edens said.
“A man’s life was changed because of his compassion. That’s something you just can’t teach,” Edens told the council members. “That’s the kind of thing that elevates not just you but the department.”