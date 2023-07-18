20230621 Senoia Council.jpg

The Senoia Council members approved a number of variances at their council meeting on Monday.

As the council meeting chambers filled up on Monday, Senoia City Manager Harold Simmons announced the millage rate hearing had been postponed because of errors in the advertisement.

The council will host three public hearings in August, but only one has been scheduled. On Aug. 21, a hearing will be held at 6 p.m. before the regular council meeting. The other two public hearings are tentatively proposed for Aug. 9 and 14.