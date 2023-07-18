As the council meeting chambers filled up on Monday, Senoia City Manager Harold Simmons announced the millage rate hearing had been postponed because of errors in the advertisement.
The council will host three public hearings in August, but only one has been scheduled. On Aug. 21, a hearing will be held at 6 p.m. before the regular council meeting. The other two public hearings are tentatively proposed for Aug. 9 and 14.
“The advertisement will be up on Friday with the confirmed dates,” said Mayor Dub Pearman.
“Our apologies to all of you,” added council member Dale Reeder.
Council members did hold three public hearings for zoning variances for homes at 312 Johnson St., 354 Johnson St. and 163 Brittany Lane.
The owners of the home at 312 Johnson St. requested a variance to repair and expand an existing accessory building into a three car garage. The garage would be for storage. However, Senoia’s ordinances only allow two accessory buildings on a property. The accessory building complies with the setback requirements, and council members unanimously approved the variance.
The owners of the home at 354 Johnson St. requested a variance to build a 55-foot breezeway from their existing garage to their home. Senoia’s ordinances specify that a breezeway should not extend beyond 20 feet. The garage is within 20 feet of the home, but because of the way the home is shaped, the breezeway would not connect to the closest point.
Pearman said the ordinance was to discourage detached garages from being built more than 20 feet from the home. That was not an issue in this case, he added.
“So while yes, in fact, they are not in compliance with the letter of the law, I believe they are in compliance with the intent,” he said.
Council members unanimously approved the variance.
The variance at 163 Brittany Lane would allow the homeowner to tear down a deck and replace it with a covered porch. The change would be allowed under zoning ordinances, but the plat is written including a 40-foot setback instead of the typical 25-foot setback. CThe council members unanimously approved the variance.
The council members also authorized Simmons to seek an estimate from the contractor PPI to expand an already approved paving project on Barnes Street to include parking spaces, sidewalks, curbs and gutters. The sidewalk would include Barnes Street and Johnson Street from Barnes to Main Street.