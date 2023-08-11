Public hearings drew a standing room-only crowd to the Senoia City Council meeting on Monday.
The city scheduled four public hearings during the meeting: two for variances, one for an annexation and zoning and one for a rezoning. The variances passed without protest by the crowd.
Council members approved variances to a prior administration’s agreement for a Barnes Street development.
The variances allow for one lot in the downtown development to be reduced from 30 feet wide to 25.56 feet, to allow for porch, steps and handrails, and to allow for a reduction of parking spaces for the residences in the development.
In addition, they approved a variance at 215 Grafton Hills to reduce a rear setback from 25 feet to 12 feet and the side setback from 10 feet to 7 feet to allow for the construction of a pool.
The other two issues, however, were more controversial, and a number of residents both from inside the city and from the unincorporated county spoke in opposition.
Contention over development
The first, Tinsley Estates, was a rezoning request for a parcel of just under 40 acres near the Cumberland, Cumberland Village and Fieldstone Estates communities. The developer requested rezoning the property from R-40C, which allows .9 units per acre to R-25C with a density of 2.77 units per acre. The proposal included a 12-acre parcel for a city park, walking paths and trails.
“This would be a little bit of a variance even in R-25C because the 50-foot lot width and the setbacks do not meet the current R-25C ordinance,” said Dana Johnson, city engineer.
Staff recommended that the zoning remain R-40C but include a density bonus not to exceed the proposed 110 lots, she said. She said the agreement should include the open space including the public park, walking trails and paths.
Kathy Miller, a homeowner on Cumberland Trail, said she was worried about the number of neighbors who would be overlooking her backyard. From the map, it looked as if four homes would be backed up to her lot, Miller said. She asked if there would be some kind of a buffer between the two subdivisions.
Johnson replied that the developer proposed a 20-foot setback but no buffer.
“I’m not against growth. I want to see it happen,” Miller said. “I just don’t want to see that many houses behind me … I want to know my neighbors, but I don’t want 100 of them behind me.”
Mayor Dub Pearman sympathized.
“I don’t think having a buffer from additional development is an unreasonable request,” Pearman said.
Claudia Schultz, a resident in Fieldstone Estates, said she was worried about problems the density of the development might cause.
“I’m definitely against that. We pay almost $1,500 a year in property tax,” Schultz said. “I think that having 2.7 houses per acre is definitely going to diminish my property value.”
In addition, she said she was worried about the traffic the residences would generate.
Council members unanimously denied the request to rezone the property.
Council members also discussed annexing an approximately 108-acre property off Old Highway 85 and Rockhouse Road for a proposed subdivision known as Silver Springs. The project drew a lot of opposition because of the traffic it would bring to the road.
The proposed subdivision, on property that is currently part of the unincorporated county, also requested R25-C zoning, but as proposed would be much lower density than Tinsley Estates at 210 lots, or 1.9 units per acre, with 55.6 acres of open space.
Johnson noted that if the property were to remain in the county, it was planned as a priority growth area, which allows up to four lots per acre.
A traffic study done for the developer showed that the subdivision would not add much burden to the road beyond what would already be expected due to general growth, Johnson said.
But locals disagreed.
Resident John Griffin said he was “vehemently against this development.” The traffic generated by Coweta Charter Academy is already clogging up Old Highway 85, he said.
“In the morning during school hours, Old 85 is dead stop. In the afternoon when (Coweta Charter Academy) lets out, it’s dead stop, and I mean backed up for like a mile,” Griffin said. “I don’t know where they got those traffic figures from.”
Casey Colbert said she has to wait up to 20 minutes in the backed-up traffic because there’s no place to go.
“If you allow that many houses on that small space, you’re creating a nightmare for people that live in the area,” Colbert said. “It really makes me angry. It’s not right to put houses on top of each other in the middle of our beautiful community, and it’s creating a nightmare traffic-wise.”
Paul Koenig, a resident of Old Highway 85, agreed. He was concerned about emergency services getting to residences. Many other residents echoed the comments.
The traffic engineer said the traffic study was based on actual counts taken on Rockhouse Road and Old Highway 85 from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. The counts were taken during the school year, the engineer said. Then, the increase in traffic is calculated using growth trends and the number of proposed residences. The report did suggest deceleration lanes be added on Old Highway 85 and on Rockhouse Road at the project access points, he said.
City Manager Harold Simmons said the delays are not coming from subdivision traffic.
“The delays in the morning and evening are coming because the charter school, when it first started, had less than 500 kids going to the school. Now, today, they have over 1,000 students,” Simmons said. “The charter school has asked parents not to show up early, but parents are showing up, parking on the side of the road, in the road, anywhere they can find and it’s making traffic back up.”
City staff have met many times with the school administrators to come up with a plan to fix the problems, but so far nothing has worked, he added.
Pearman said he was watching what the county was doing, such as beefing up infrastructure in the area, and was concerned.
“This property is going to get developed,” Pearman said. “It’s either going to get developed in the county or it’s going to get developed in the city. (There’s) nothing anybody in here can do to stop that.”
If the county develops it, the county’s strategic plan would allow up to four lots per acre, and Pearman said he doesn’t want to see that.
“My proposal is to annex the property in, under R-40C zoning, but make it conditionally tied to the new development code and the conservation strategy plan that is currently in the works,” he said.
The council unanimously approved the annexation and zoning at R-40C, not to exceed 190 homes.
In other business the council members:
– Approved street closures for Porchfest on Sept. 3.
– Approved a resolution amending its loan with Georgia Environmental Finance Authority originally taken out on Nov. 10, 2020. The proceeds of the loan are to build a water pollution control plant.
– Held a brief closed session to discuss potential litigation, but took no action on what they discussed after the session.