Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s office are hard at work securing Georgia’s 2024 elections.
The Elections Division recently participated in the nation’s largest annual election security exercise, partnering with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors. Tabletop the Vote, a three-day election security exercise taking place in late August, included many simulated scenarios unique to election administrators and allowed participants the opportunity to troubleshoot, share best practices and engage in real-world planning, preparation and response.
“Exercises like these ensure that Georgia’s elections are prepared for any possible threat,” Raffensperger said. “Preparation is key, and we’re ready.”
The exercise included a number of state and federal partners. In addition to CISA, federal participants included the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, Department of Homeland Security Office of Intelligence and Analysis, the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the National Security Agency, U.S. Cyber Command, the National Guard Bureau, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. State and local election officials participated virtually. DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas and CISA Director Jen Easterly each provided remarks to exercise participants.
“Exercises like Tabletop the Vote allow closer cooperation with state and federal partners, ensuring that we work together to detect and mitigate threats before they happen,” Georgia Election Director Blake Evans said.
Tabletop the Vote is part of Raffensperger’s multi-pronged approach to securing the 2024 election. Currently, the Elections Division is conducting health-checks of election equipment in all 159 Georgia counties, and conducting site inspections in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security to address physical security measures.