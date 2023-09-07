Raffensperger.jpg

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s office are hard at work securing Georgia’s 2024 elections.

The Elections Division recently participated in the nation’s largest annual election security exercise, partnering with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors. Tabletop the Vote, a three-day election security exercise taking place in late August, included many simulated scenarios unique to election administrators and allowed participants the opportunity to troubleshoot, share best practices and engage in real-world planning, preparation and response.