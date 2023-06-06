A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a January double killing that investigators believe began as an armed robbery.
Demon Rantray McCrary, 37, was arrested on May 26 on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to jail reports.
The shooting occurred in the Blackjack area of Senoia on Jan. 17 when Marvin Bridges Jr., 55, and Kip Harris, 54, were both found shot in the head near the intersection of Deep South and Johnson roads.
Aid was rendered to both men on the scene before Harris was transported by air to an Atlanta-area hospital.
Bridges died near the scene after he suffered a heart attack as emergency medical personnel tried to load him onto a helicopter to be taken to the hospital. Harris died in the hospital days later.
One suspect, identified as Howard Dennis, was arrested on Jan. 17 on a violation of probation charge. Dennis, 59, was later arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony murder
Sgt. Toby Nix said the sheriff’s office expects at least one more arrest in the case.