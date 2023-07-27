Schools in Coweta County are preparing to welcome students for the 2023-24 academic year next week, and many are planning Meet the Teacher, Open House and Orientation events, with some special celebrations mixed in.
Following is a list of what local schools have planned to kick off the new year.
Arbor Springs Elementary School: Pre-K Meet the Teacher is Monday, July 31, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Arnco-Sargent Elementary School: Cougar Cub Kickoff is Monday, July 31, from 5-6:30 p.m.
Brooks Elementary School: Pre-K Open House is Monday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to noon. Rodeo Round-up is July 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Elm Street Elementary School: Back to School Bash is Monday, July 31, from 6-6:45 p.m.
Jefferson Parkway Elementary School: Back to School Bash is Monday, July 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet the Teacher is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Enjoy the party after you meet the teacher.)
Moreland Elementary School: Back to School Bash is Monday, July 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Newnan Crossing Elementary School: Meet the Teacher is Tuesday, Aug. 1, according to the following schedule: Students with last names A-L, noon to 12:55 p.m.; Students with last names M-Z, 1:05-2 p.m.
Poplar Road Elementary School: Panther Pop-In/ Meet the Teacher is Monday, July 31, from 4-6 p.m.
Welch Elementary School: Extravaganza/ Meet the Teacher is Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 4-6 p.m.
White Oak Elementary School: Warrior Welcome Back Night is Monday, July 31, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.Aug. 1, noon-2
Willis Road Elementary School: Back to School Ice cream Social/Meet the Teacher is Monday, July 31, from 5-7 p.m.
MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS
Blake Bass Middle School: Orientation is Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4-5 p.m.
East Coweta High School: Open House is Tuesday, Aug. 1, according to the following schedule: Grade 9, 9-11 a.m.; Grades 10-12, 2-4 p.m.
Newnan High School: Open House is Tuesday, Aug. 1, at both Cougar Village at CEC (new freshmen) and the LaGrange Street campus (Grades 10-12) according to the following schedule: Students with last names beginning with A-K only, 8-9:30 a.m.; and students with last names beginning with L-Z only, 2:30-4 p.m.
Northgate High School: Freshman Orientation is Monday, July 31, according to the following schedule: Students with last names beginning with A-K, 4-5:30 p.m.; and students with last names beginning with L-Z, 5:30-7 p.m. Open House is Tuesday, Aug. 1 according to the following schedule: Freshmen, 1-2 p.m.; sophomores, 2-3 p.m.; and juniors and seniors, 3-4 p.m.
VIRTUAL AND CHARTER SCHOOLS
Empower Virtual Program: Virtual orientation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, when parents and students can log in and meet their children’s teachers. Google Meets links will be emailed to parents. Orientation will take place according to the following schedule: Grades K-1, 10:30 a.m.; Grades 2-3, 11:30 a.m.; Grades 4-5, 12:30 p.m.; Grade 6, 1 p.m.; Grade 7, 1:45 p.m.; and Grade 8, 2:30 p.m.
8th Grade Charter College & Career Academy: Orientation is Monday, July 31, in the Central Educational Center cafeteria according to the following schedule: Students who are based at Arnall, Evans and Smokey Road, 4-5 p.m.; and students based at Blake Bass, East Coweta, Lee and Madras, 5-6 p.m.
Coweta Charter Academy: Drop-in Meet the Teacher is Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. First day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Odyssey Charter School: First day of school is Friday, Aug. 4.
Editor’s Note: Listed events appeared on individual schools’ websites. Elementary schools in the Coweta County School System that are not listed in this roundup will hold orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. Middle schools in the Coweta County School System that are not listed in this roundup will hold orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon. High schools typically