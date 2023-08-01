A single public speaker showed for the first of three Coweta County Board of Education millage rate hearings last Thursday.
Two more opportunities for local residents to publicly comment to board members are planned for Thursday at noon and 6:30 p.m., after which the board has called a meeting to set the property tax rate.
The board expressed its intention to lower the rate from the current 16 mills to 15.41. While the proposed millage rate is the lowest since 1983, it is 9.52 percent higher than the rollback rate.
The rollback rate is calculated to remove the effect of inflation from the current year’s tax digest, after property reassessments.
Georgia law mandates public hearings when the proposed millage rate represents a property tax increase.
Coweta County’s total tax digest has grown more than 18 percent. Georgia school systems are required by law to levy 5 mills of the total of their local tax digest – an amount labeled Local Fair Share – to be eligible for state Quality Basic Education funding.
The value of a mill – one dollar per $1,000 dollars of assessed value – increases with the growth of the tax digest, which increases the amount required for the school system’s Local Fair Share.
According to documentation provided by the Coweta County School System, the Local Fair Share for the 2023 fiscal year was $37.4 million – a decrease of $6 million in state funding – and is expected to climb to $43.4 million for the 2024 fiscal year.
The two-year decrease is $14.1 million, according to the school system.
To view the tax digest and five-year tax levy history, visit www.cowetaschools.net and click on the “Budget, Financial, and SPLOST Information” tab.
Comparison of school millage rates