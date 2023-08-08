20230809 BOE millage

Coweta Superintendent Evan Horton and Assistant Superintendent for Finance Keith Chapman present information during school millage rate hearings.

The Coweta County Board of Education voted at a called meeting Thursday to lower the millage rate from 16 mills to 15.41.

While the school system’s millage rate is the lowest since 1983, it is 9.52 percent higher than the rollback rate.The rollback rate is calculated to remove the effect of inflation from the current year’s tax digest, after property reassessments.