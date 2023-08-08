The Coweta County Board of Education voted at a called meeting Thursday to lower the millage rate from 16 mills to 15.41.
While the school system’s millage rate is the lowest since 1983, it is 9.52 percent higher than the rollback rate.The rollback rate is calculated to remove the effect of inflation from the current year’s tax digest, after property reassessments.
Georgia law mandates hearings to allow members of the public to speak when the proposed millage rate represents a property tax increase. Hearings were held on July 27 at 7 a.m. and Aug. 3 at noon and 6:30 p.m., but just two speakers signed up to address the board.
During the hearings, Superintendent Evan Horton and Assistant Superintendent for Finance Keith Chapman presented information on tax digest calculations, the school system’s budget, millage rate history, school millage rates in surrounding counties, the tax rate’s effect on assessed home values and Local Fair Share.
“We absolutely have to live up to our responsibilities to our students and to our employees into this community,” Horton said. “The other piece of that is to try our best to be responsive to the community and to the homeowners and property owners in this community. I think it's important to make sure that this recommendation gets us to what we need but not anymore, and this is this is as revenue neutral as we can possibly be with that local fair share that we're obligated to pay.”
Coweta County’s total tax digest has grown more than 18 percent. Georgia school systems are required by law to levy 5 mills of the total of their local tax digest – an amount labeled Local Fair Share – to be eligible for state Quality Basic Education funding.
The value of a mill – one dollar per $1,000 dollars of assessed value – increases with the growth of the tax digest, which increases the amount required for the school system’s Local Fair Share.
According to documentation provided by the Coweta County School System, the Local Fair Share for the 2023 fiscal year was $37.4 million – a decrease of $6 million in state funding – and is expected to climb to $43.4 million for the 2024 fiscal year.
The two-year decrease is $14.1 million, according to the school system.
To view the tax digest and five-year tax levy history, visit www.cowetaschools.net and click on the “Budget, Financial, and SPLOST Information” tab.